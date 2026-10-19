Yami Gautam Reacts To Nayyi Navelli's Box Office Clash With Rajinikanth's Jailer 2: 'Very Difficult To Make A Successful Film Today'

Actress Yami Gautam responded to an X user who questioned the release timing of her latest film Nayyi Navelli , suggesting that its box office performance may have been affected by its clash with Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2. While acknowledging the challenges of releasing films in a competitive market, Yami also expressed her gratitude to audiences and praised the legendary Tamil star.

The discussion began on Monday when an X user shared their opinion about the film’s release date, writing, "Movie badhiya hai. Timing with Jailer2 was not optimum."

Responding to the comment, Yami opened up about how difficult it has become for films to secure a release window without facing competition from other major releases. She wrote, "Nowadays to get a solo or just 2 films release window is difficult. It's very difficult to make a successful film today, hence I appreciate everyone’ effort to have done their best :) And I couldn’t be more grateful to audience for giving us a chance."

Yami Gautam's reaction:

Nowadays to get a solo or just 2 films release window is difficult. Its very difficult to make a successful film today, hence I appreciate everyone’ effort to have done their best :) And I couldn’t be more grateful to audience for giving us a chance 🙏🏻 Having said that, just like millions of people I am also a huge Rajni sir fan . It was indeed an honour for me to have my small film release along with sir’, which I am myself looking forward to watch it soon 🙏🏻💫 — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) October 19, 2026

The actress also made it clear that sharing the release window with Rajinikanth was an honour rather than something to regret. Expressing her admiration for the superstar, she added, "Having said that, just like millions of people I am also a huge Rajni sir fan . It was indeed an honour for me to have my small film release along with sir’, which I am myself looking forward to watch it soon."

Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection

Nayyi Navelli, which arrived in theatres on Friday, received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The film opened to a decent response, collecting Rs. 3.25 crore net in India on its first day. Its collections rose to Rs. 4 crore on Saturday, followed by a modest increase on Sunday.

According to Sacnilk, the Balaji Mohan directorial earned Rs. 4.40 crore net on its third day. This took its opening weekend collection to Rs. 11.65 crore net in India, while its domestic gross collection stood at Rs. 13.88 crore.

Although the film has managed a reasonable start, its box office performance has not reached particularly strong numbers so far. The competition from Jailer 2 has also become a talking point among moviegoers online.

Jailer 2 Continues Its Box Office Run

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 continued to attract audiences during its opening weekend, recording a rise in collections on Sunday, October 18. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film collected Rs. 55.85 crore net in India on its fourth day, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs. 199.90 crore. Its worldwide gross collection reached Rs. 424.25 crore.

The Tamil version remained the film’s biggest contributor in India on Sunday, earning Rs. 39.95 crore net across 8,173 shows, with an occupancy rate of 80 per cent. The Hindi version collected Rs. 5.75 crore net from 4,902 shows, recording 31 per cent occupancy.