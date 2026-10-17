Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: After Drop On Friday, Will Rajinikanth Starrer Show Jump On Saturday?

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection | Instagram

As expected, Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 took the box office by storm on its first day (Thursday) and minted Rs. 59.70 crore net (all languages). However, Nelson's directorial, on its second day, dropped and earned Rs. 37.10 crore net in India, taking the two-day total to Rs. 96.80 crore net. Now, all eyes are on the weekend collection.

Jailer 2 box office collection day 3 prediction

As per early estimates, we can expect Jailer 2 to collect around Rs. 35-40 crore at the box office on its third day. So, it will easily cross the Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office in India with its net collection. However, if the footfalls in the night shows are better, the collection can be more as well.

Jailer 2 box office collection worldwide

In two days, Jailer 2 has performed very well internationally and grossed Rs. 100 crore. So, the worldwide gross collection of the film stands at Rs. 213.65 crore.

Jailer 2 budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the film, Jailer 2 is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 250-350 crore. So, for now, the collections have been quite good, but during the weekend, the Rajinikanth-starrer needs to show a good jump at the box office. With its worldwide gross collection, it will easily surpass the budget soon.

Jailer 2 review

Jailer 2 has received decent reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "While the film Jailer 2 ends with a door for the film’s third instalment, all you need to do is open the door and go to your nearest cinemas and see the film. Barring a bunch of scenes and situations, the film is surely recommended for each and every Rajnikanth fan! After all, there is hardly anything that … ‘Rajni-Cant!’"