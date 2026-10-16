Jailer Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajinikanth Starrer Expected To Drop On Friday After An Excellent Opening

Jailer Box Office Collection | YouTube

Nelson's Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, was released on Thursday. As expected, the film took a bumper opening and collected Rs. 59.70 crore net at the box office in India. Meanwhile, the worldwide gross collection on day 1 was Rs. 127.25 crore. Jailer 2 has received decent reviews from critics and the audience, and now, all eyes are on the day 2 collection.

Jailer 2 box office collection day 2 prediction

As per early estimates, we can expect the film to show a drop at the box office on Friday. It might earn around Rs. 35-40 crore on its second day. However, if the footfalls in the night shows are better, the collection can be more as well.

Jailer 2 box office collection day 1

From its Rs. 59.70 crore net collection in India on its first day, the major amount was earned by the film's original Tamil version (Rs. 43.35 crore net), followed by the Telugu version (Rs. 12.50 crore net) and then the Hindi version (Rs. 3.50 crore net).

Jailer 2 budget

According to reports, Jailer 2 is made on a budget of Rs. 250-350 crore. However, the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the movie. Looking at the budget, the opening is quite good. But the film has to continue to perform well at the box office during the weekend.

Jailer 2 review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "While the film Jailer 2 ends with a door for the film’s third instalment, all you need to do is open the door and go to your nearest cinemas and see the film. Barring a bunch of scenes and situations, the film is surely recommended for each and every Rajnikanth fan! After all, there is hardly anything that… ‘Rajni-Cant!’"