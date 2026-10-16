Jailer 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth's Sequel Scores Massive Worldwide Opening, Earns ₹59.70 Crore In India

Jailer 2 Day 1 Box Office | Photo Via YouTube

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster, arrived in theaters on Thursday, October 15. The superstar reprises his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff return to the franchise, while Hrithik Roshan makes a special appearance as Roddy.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, Jailer 2 has collected Rs 125.25 crore in worldwide gross collections on its opening day, including Rs 70.25 crore from India and Rs 55 crore from overseas markets. It's reported India's net collection stands at Rs 59.70 crore across 16,599 shows.

Other Languages

Tamil contributed Rs 43.35 crore to the India net collection, followed by Telugu with Rs 12.50 crore and Hindi with Rs 3.50 crore. Kannada contributed Rs 35 lakh.

Jailer 2 Budget

Reports suggest that Jailer 2 has been made on a budget of approximately Rs 240 crore to Rs 300 crore, although the figure has not been officially confirmed.

Against its estimated budget, the film has recorded a strong opening, earning a substantial amount on its very first day in theatres.

Jailer 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer rated Jailer 2 3 out of 5 stars, and said, "While the film Jailer 2 ends with a door for the film’s third instalment, all you need to do is open the door and go to your nearest cinemas and see the film. Barring a bunch of scenes and situations, the film is surely recommended for each and every Rajnikanth fan! After all, there is hardly anything that … ‘Rajni-Cant!’"