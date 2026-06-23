'Jahan Hai Gaaliyan, Wahan Hai Alia': Sunil Pal Mocks Alpha Actress' Appearance On Samay Raina's India's Got Latent S2

Sunil Pal's Cryptic 'Alia' Post Sparks Social Media Buzz | Photo Via Instagram

Comedian Sunil Pal is once again making headlines for his controversial remarks about celebrities. This time, his comments appeared to be directed at actress Alia Bhatt following her appearance on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2. The actress featured as one of the first guests on the new season alongside Sharvari as part of the promotional campaign for their upcoming film Alpha. The episode was released on June 20 and quickly generated discussion among viewers on social media.

Sunil Pal's Cryptic 'Alia' Post Sparks Social Media Buzz

What Sunil Pal Said

Taking to his official Facebook page, Sunil shared a cryptic post in Hindi that read, "Jahaan hai gaaliya, wahaan hai Alia" (Where there are abuses, there is Alia). Although he did not explicitly mention Alia Bhatt by name, many social media users interpreted the remark as a clear reference to the actress, particularly in the context of her recent appearance on the show.

Photo Via Facebook

The post soon sparked reactions online, with some users criticizing the comedian for taking an unnecessary dig at the actress, while others viewed the statement as a joke consistent with his outspoken style. Pal has often courted controversy through his comments on actors, comedians and entertainment personalities, frequently expressing strong opinions on trending topics within the industry.

The comment about Alia came after Samay revisited his "aap brush kyun nahi karte?" joke during the premiere episode of India's Got Latent Season 2. The joke was originally directed at Pal during an appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

#KapilSharma - The recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Samay Raina, Sunil Pal, and Ranveer Allahbadia has sparked a lot of conversation.



While the episode had its moments, the way Sunil Pal was treated didn’t sit right. He’s a veteran comedian who once had… pic.twitter.com/ZPFoJ33YHM — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) May 2, 2026

During a conversation with a contestant on India's Got Latent, Samay asked which toothpaste she used and, after hearing her answer, quipped, "Give that to Sunil Pal also." Alia was seen laughing and later mentioned that she had watched the episode featuring Samay and Sunil on Kapil Sharma’s show. However, it remains unclear why Sunil Pal later made a remark that appeared to be aimed at the actress.

As of now, Alia Bhatt has not reacted to Sunil Pal's dig at her.