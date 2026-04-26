Jackky Bhagnani Apologises To Rakul Preet Singh As She Addresses His Viral 'Situationship' Remark: 'Gen Z Banne Ki Zaroorat Nahi...'- VIDEO

Rakul Preet Singh On 'Situationship' Controversy | Photo Via Instagram

Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who tied the knot in 2024, recently sparked backlash after she playfully referred to their relationship as a 'situationship,' while clarifying that they are exclusive because they are married. After addressing the remark, Rakul shared a video teasing her husband over his viral comment, following which Bhagnani apologised for his 'situationship' statement.

Ye shadi hai ya mazaak? Jackky Bhagnani calls marriage with Rakul Preet Singh a 'situationship'

She’s ok with him talking to his exes. pic.twitter.com/Nz4418HjKC — Mini (@perfectminz) April 25, 2026

Jackky Bhagnani Apologises To Rakul Preet Singh

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday (April 26), Rakul was seen talking to Jackky, as she said, "Kitne baar bola hai isko, that we are millennials… Gen Z banne ki zarurat nahi hain! Bola tha na..."

In response, Jackky, who was standing beside her, was seen holding his ears as he smiled and apologised. Rakul then said, "Kar diya na tumne." Jackky added with a smile that he had not intended it that way.

Check out video:

'Let's Us Also Have Laugh About It'

She replied, "I know, but the world needs to know! But theek hai (it is okay), considering that you guys are not stopping, we thought, let us also have a laugh about it!"

Rakul Preet Singh Hits Back After Jackky Bhagnani's 'Situationship' Comment

Taking to her Instagram story, Rakul wrote, "We had a great laugh today about how one line from an hour-long conversation can suddenly become the headline. Funny... until it's not. Context matters. Nuance matters. Conversations deserve better than being reduced to clickbait. Maybe it's time platforms take a little more responsibility for the narratives they create (sic)."

Work Front

Rakul will be seen next in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Wamiqa Gabbi, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan.