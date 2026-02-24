'Haath Mila Ne Ka Toh Riwaaz Hai Nahi...': Fitness Influencer Lakshay Jaggi Reveals If He Disrespected Rakul Preet Singh At Award Function - Watch Video

Lakshay Jaggi Reveals If He Disrespected Rakul Preet Singh | X (Twitter)

Recently, a video went viral on social media, in which at an award function, Rakul Preet Singh is giving an award to fitness influencer Lakshay Jaggi, and he neither greets her properly nor poses with her on the stage. Everyone on social media started writing that Jaggi disrespected the actress with his behaviour. Well, now, another video has made it to social media, in which the fitness influencer has revealed why he behaved like that with Rakul.

In the video, he says, "Tum puch rahe the ki Rakul Preet wala jo scene hua tha, 'Ke Rakul Preet ko award show mein kyu ignore kara tha main? Kya baat hui thi?'. Toh ek aunty award lene jaa rahi thi, mere samne se hie nikal rahi thi. Unko bhi koi badhiya sa award mil raha tha. Toh unhone jaise hie award liya, unhone haath aage kara toh unse haath nahi milaya usne (Rakul) (You were asking about the scene involving Rakul Preet, 'Why did I ignore Rakul Preet at the award show? What happened?' So an aunty was going to receive an award, and she was passing right in front of me. She was also receiving a good award. So as she received the award, she extended her hand, but she (Rakul) did not shake hands with her)."

So Here's The Clarification Of Lakshya Jaggi About This Incident Of Rakul Preet Singh. https://t.co/MhurlN7fSU pic.twitter.com/HgptBZAb48 — आदेश 🚩 (@ADfanatic_New) February 23, 2026

Jaggi further said, "Main koi beizzati karne nahi gaya tha. Upar gaya, maine award liya usse, maine bola haath mila ne ka toh riwaz hai nahi, toh lo award aur aage badhte chalo. Mere ko toh yahi laga. Mujhe kya pata beizzati hojayegi (I wasn't there to insult anyone. I went up and took the award from her. I said, 'It's not customary to shake hands, so take the award and move on.' That's what I felt. How do I know she will be insulted?)."

Well, Rakul has not yet shared any statement regarding the incident. Also, it is not yet known whether the video, which is going viral, is a recent one or an old video.

Rakul Preet Singh Movies

When it comes to movies, Rakul has films like Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and Ramayana lined up. The former is slated to release on May 15, 2026, and the latter will be hitting the big screens on Diwali this year.