Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates 2nd Wedding Anniversary With Jackky Bhagnani: 'You Are Everything I Ever Dreamt Of...'

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding Anniversary | Photo Via Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on February 21, 2024, at the ITC Grand Hotel in South Goa. The couple made their relationship official on Instagram in 2021 on the actress’ birthday. On Saturday, as the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary, Rakul shared an adorable video from their wedding and vacation with Jackky, saying that he is everything she has ever dreamt of.

Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates 2nd Wedding Anniversary With Jackky Bhagnani

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rakul penned a sweet note that read, "Happy 2nd anniversary to the love of my life! You are everything I ever dreamt of and more. Being with you feels like home; you are my comfort, my best friend, and the most gentle person I know. I am so proud of the man you are and the drive and passion with which you approach life. Your kindness and strength inspire me every day."

The actress also thanked Jackky for filling her life with laughter, love, and adventure.

Check it out:

Jackky also shared a video on his Instagram handle, where he penned an emotional note, writing that he may never be able to explain what Rakul means to him, but he simply wanted to thank her for being in his life, for being constant, and for being his. He added that the two years with her have felt like 'two fleeting seconds…'

'These 2 Beautiful Years With You Felt Like Two Fleeting Seconds'

He wrote, "I love you more than words could ever hope to express. I may never truly be able to explain what you mean to me, but today I just want to thank you for being in my life, for being my constant, for being mine. Happy Second Anniversary, my love. These two beautiful years with you have felt like two fleeting seconds… because every moment spent by your side simply makes time stand still."

Jackky added that he has learned so much from Rakul, calling her his strength when he feels weak, his backbone when he needs to stand tall, and the star that softly lights up even his darkest skies.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani married in 2024 after dating for 3 years.