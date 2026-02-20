Rakul Preet Singh Turns Disney Princess In Dramatic Red-Black Gown At Mumbai Awards

By: Aanchal C | February 20, 2026
Rakul Preet Singh turned heads at the recent Iconic Gold Awards in Mumbai, serving major Disney princess energy in a dramatic dress
The actress slipped into a runway-worthy red and black ball gown from the shelves of the designer label Dalida Ayach
The dreamy ensemble featured a structured black corset-like bodice that hugged her frame perfectly, completed with an off-shoulder, puff sleeves
A dramatic red skirt with a voluminous silhouette and pleated patterns rounded off the princess look
Rakul kept styling mininal with dainty diamond earrings, statement rings, and a bracelet, letting the gown remain the hero piece
Rakul opted for glowing, dewy makeup with muted eyes, flushed cheeks, highlighted face and nude lips
She rounded off her look with a middle-parted messy bun with few curly strands framing her face beautifully
