Rakul Preet Singh Turns Disney Princess In Dramatic Red-Black Gown At Mumbai Awards

By: Aanchal C | February 20, 2026

Rakul Preet Singh turned heads at the recent Iconic Gold Awards in Mumbai, serving major Disney princess energy in a dramatic dress

The actress slipped into a runway-worthy red and black ball gown from the shelves of the designer label Dalida Ayach

The dreamy ensemble featured a structured black corset-like bodice that hugged her frame perfectly, completed with an off-shoulder, puff sleeves

A dramatic red skirt with a voluminous silhouette and pleated patterns rounded off the princess look

Rakul kept styling mininal with dainty diamond earrings, statement rings, and a bracelet, letting the gown remain the hero piece

Rakul opted for glowing, dewy makeup with muted eyes, flushed cheeks, highlighted face and nude lips

She rounded off her look with a middle-parted messy bun with few curly strands framing her face beautifully

Thanks For Reading!

Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Too Hot To Handle In Vintage 1987 Red Gown, 75 Carat Ruby Necklace At Mumbai...
Find out More