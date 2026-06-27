Jackky Bhagnani, 41, Seen On Dating App? SCREENSHOT Goes Viral Months After He Called His Marriage To Rakul Preet Singh 'Situationship'

Jackky Bhagnani's Alleged Raya Profile Sparks Buzz | Photo Via Instagram

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani has found himself at the centre of fresh social media buzz after a screenshot of an alleged profile on the exclusive dating app Raya, claimed to be his, began circulating online. The viral image has sparked widespread speculation, though there has been no official confirmation that the profile belongs to Bhagnani or that he is actively using the platform.

Jackky Bhagnani's Profile On Dating Profile Goes Viral

The screenshot, which has been shared across multiple social media platforms as well as Reddit, shows a profile bearing the name "Jackky" along with a brief bio identifying the user as an actor and producer and the location listed as London, United Kingdom. However, the authenticity of the profile has not been independently verified. It remains unclear whether the account is genuine, inactive, or created by someone else.

Check it out:

Jackky Bhagnani 'Situationship' Controversy

The timing of the screenshot has drawn additional attention because it comes just months after Jackky's comment about his marriage to actress Rakul Preet Singh made headlines. During an earlier conversation, Jackky had jokingly described their relationship as a "situationship," a remark that quickly went viral online and sparked discussion among fans.

Ye shadi hai ya mazaak? Jackky Bhagnani calls marriage with Rakul Preet Singh a 'situationship'

She’s ok with him talking to his exes. pic.twitter.com/Nz4418HjKC — Politically Incorrect (@redqueen2026) April 25, 2026

Rakul Preet Singh Hits Back After Jackky Bhagnani's 'Situationship' Comment

Taking to her Instagram story, Rakul wrote, "We had a great laugh today about how one line from an hour-long conversation can suddenly become the headline. Funny... until it's not. Context matters. Nuance matters. Conversations deserve better than being reduced to clickbait. Maybe it's time platforms take a little more responsibility for the narratives they create (sic)."

Jackky Bhagnani Yet To React

As of now, neither Jackky Bhagnani nor Rakul Preet Singh has responded to the viral dating app screenshot. Until either the profile is verified or the couple issues a statement, the claims surrounding the alleged account remain unconfirmed.

Rakul and Jackky tied the knot in 2024 in an intimate destination wedding in Goa.