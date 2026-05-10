'Rakul Preet Singh Experienced Medical Issue, Didn't Enter Sanctuary Premises': Gir Forest Authorities Clarify After Her Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh recently found herself at the centre of an online controversy after a video from Gir National Park surfaced on social media. The clip appeared to show the actress walking freely inside what many users assumed was a restricted forest zone, leading to criticism and questions over wildlife safety regulations and celebrity privilege.

The viral video emerged during the promotional tour of Rakul’s upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

As the clip spread online, several users expressed concern over whether forest rules had been violated. Many pointed out that visitors are generally not permitted to step out of safari vehicles inside protected wildlife areas due to safety concerns for both humans and animals.

One social media user wrote, "Rakul Preet Singh is walking inside the restricted National park as if she is on a morning walk? How come they are allowed to get out of the vehicle? Isn't it a violation of forest rules? There should not be separate rules for celebrities."

Another user commented, "Ms Dhurandhar forgot she is in a jungle and not on Mall road. This is how privilege looks like. Rakul Preet Singh taking a walk in Gir Forest safari. It pays to be close to the establishment."

Amid the growing backlash, Gir Forest authorities issued an official clarification through their X handle. According to the forest department, the video was not shot inside any restricted wildlife zone.

"This video being broadcast is from outside the campus gate and is not from the restricted area. (sic)," the statement read.

They mentioned in an official statement, "Every sanctuary has a designated entry point for visitors entering the protected area. The viral video was shot outside that point. Therefore, we clarified that the incident did not take place inside the restricted zone."

"As per the rules, once inside the sanctuary, no one is allowed to step out of their safari vehicle. In the viral visuals, she is seen outside the entry point area, after which she left and returned. Rakul Preet Singh had come with her team for a planned sanctuary visit. However, before entering the sanctuary, she experienced a medical issue. Due to this, her team took her back, and she did not enter the sanctuary premises. Our restricted zone begins only after the sanctuary entry point. No rules were violated," it further read.

Meanwhile, despite the controversy, the cast continued their promotional activities in Gujarat. Videos from the tour showed Ayushmann, Rakul, and Wamiqa enjoying a traditional Gujarati thali together and dancing to their song Roop Di Rani.

Jointly backed by T-Series and B R Studios, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is slated to release in theatres on May 15 this year.