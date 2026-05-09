'All 3 Of Us Are Very Different...': Sara Ali Khan & Rakul Preet Singh Break Silence On Claims Of 'Ignoring' Co-Star Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi 'Ignored' By Sara Ali Khan & Rakul Preet Singh? | Photo Via Instagram

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, is a sequel to the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh, which featured Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. As the film gears up for its theatrical release, clips from press events and public appearances began circulating online, sparking discussion after some social media users alleged that Sara and Rakul appeared to 'ignore' Wamiqa during group interactions.

Wamiqa Gabbi 'Ignored' By Sara Ali Khan & Rakul Preet Singh?

Amid the growing chatter, both Sara and Rakul eventually addressed the rumours, clarifying the situation. Speaking to News18, Rakul Preet Singh stated that the media had “created” the narrative, clarifying that "a perception is a narrative that becomes the truth if it’s repeated ten times."

It in incredibly difficult to be an outsider in Bollywood



Check how Rakulpreet and Sara Ali Khan ignored Wamiqa Gabbi while getting papped. Later, Wamiqa was not even given proper place to sit and she looked visibly uncomfortable.



Isn't that discriminatory behaviour? pic.twitter.com/i3FXl2A5Ay — Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) May 8, 2026

She said this has been going on for years, questioning, "Who has seen these catfights, differences and disturbed relationships? Any professional actor who comes to a set knows that the film is important to their career and to everyone’s. A film is your rozi-roti," she added.

'I Get Along With Everyone': Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul added that an actor has to give their 'hundred per cent' to a film they are working on, and therefore they are not likely to be 'silly' or have issues with co-actors unless "kisi ke saath kuch bahot hi zyada galat ho raha hai."

She further said she does not understand the persistent notion that women don’t get along, clarifying that she personally gets along well with everyone she works with.

"Times are evolving now. We’re in the day and age of social media. Back in the day, you heard about these things on set or consumed them through magazines. But on social media, there’s new chatter every day and anyone can have an opinion," Rakul shared.

'All 3 Of Us Are Very Different People...'

While Sara said, "All three of us are very different people but similarly confident and secure in our own skin. And all credit goes to Mudassar (Aziz; director) sir for writing a script where there’s no scope for any character’s costumes, hair, make-up, language, dialogue, personality or objective to coincide with one another. We all know that well."

Sara Ali Khan described the team of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do as her “family” and said that such bonding ultimately comes down to how secure one is as an actor and as a human being.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is set to hit theatres on May 15, 2026.