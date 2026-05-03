Video: Wamiqa Gabbi Looks Embarrassed As Host Asks 'What Role Mika Singh Played In Your Birth' At Mumbai Event

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi grabbed attention at the trailer launch event of her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do in Mumbai on Saturday (May 2), after a video from the event went viral on social media. The actress appeared visibly uncomfortable following a joke made by the event host during an on-stage interaction.

The launch event was attended by the film’s lead cast, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh. While the evening featured light-hearted conversations and promotional interactions, one particular moment involving Wamiqa became a talking point online.

In one of the viral clips, the anchor is heard making a joke about the actress' name. He said, "I'm very curious to know, 'Aapke paida hone mein Mika paaji ka kya contribution tha?' Kyunki aapka naam jisne bhi rakha hai usne bola - Waah-Mika (Wamiqa). Kuch toh sur Mika paaji ne lagaye the."

A journalist asked Wamiqa what role Mika Singh played in her birth. Wamiqa gave a fake laugh and dodged the question.



Cheap level of journalism. pic.twitter.com/8N8l0Ke3UY — Aditya. (@Adityaverce) May 3, 2026

Following the remark, Wamiqa gave a brief smile and appeared to laugh awkwardly before avoiding a response altogether. Social media users pointed out that the actress looked embarrassed and uneasy on stage after the comment.

Another moment from the event that has been shared online involved Sara Ali Khan reacting to a separate statement made by the emcee. During his interaction with the cast, the host reportedly said, "Aap log woh wali reel dalte ho na ke kissi celebrity ka backshot dalke ke pehchano kaun… Jhooth nahi keh raha main sab celebrities ko peeche se janta hun… Maine itna time bitaya hai uss cheez mein. Aage se pehchan paun ya nahi."

The video captured Sara looking shocked by the statement as she turned to those seated beside her and asked, "Kya bol raha hai?" The actress appeared surprised by the remark made in front of the audience.

The event took place at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali, where the cast unveiled the trailer of the upcoming comedy-drama.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do follows the story of Ayushmann's character, Prajapati Pandey, who finds himself entangled in multiple relationships. The film serves as a sequel to the 2019 release Pati Patni Aur Woh and is scheduled to hit theatres on May 15, 2026.