Jackie Shroff Opens Up On Viral 'Maushi Chi' Dialogue In Old Polio Ad: 'At Least I Created Awareness'

Veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff is often seen grabbing eyeballs with his dialogues and one-liners, and one such iconic line featured in the viral 1998 polio advertisement which starred the actor. Reacting to it years later, Jackie stated that while his intension was not to be abusive, he is glad that he at least managed to create awareness with it.

In the 1998 polio ad, Jackie was seen hurling the Marathi expletive "Maushi chi...", while explaining the importance of vaccination amongst children. Despite being over two decades now, the ad is still popular on social media, and it has now become a meme template among the youth.

Reacting to the ad, Jackie told Ranveer Allahbadia that he was finding it really difficult to pronounce some words in the commercial and that is when the faux pas happened. "I tried hard to deliver the lines, but some words are difficult to pronounce. That is what happened that day. But we later created another ad, which turned out really well and impactful," he said.

He added that he had been uttering the phrase since he was a teenager and that he uses it whenever he is frustrated. "Some people like it, some don’t...If nothing, I at least managed to create awareness among the people. It helped people learn about polio and importance of vaccinating their kids," he said.

Jackie Shroff's upcoming projects

On the work front, Jackie will be next seen playing a key role in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which also features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.

A few days ago, photos from the sets of the film had gone viral in which Ajay's character Singham was seen arresting Jackie from the valleys of Kashmir.

Besides, Jackie will also star in Atlee's Baby John, which is being headlined by Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh.