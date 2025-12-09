 'Jack Sparrow X Rooh Baba': Kartik Aaryan Meets Hollywood Star Johnny Depp; Shares A Cool Picture
Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 12:08 PM IST
article-image
Kartik Aaryan / Johnny Depp | Instagram

Many celebrities from across the globe have reached Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to attend the Red Sea International Film Festival. Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan also attended the festival, and there he met none other than the Hollywood star Johnny Depp. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor took to Instagram to share a cool picture with the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Kartik captioned the post as, "Pirates of the Red Sea 🏴‍☠️ ⛴️ JackSparrow x RoohBaba (sic)." Check out the post below...

article-image

Fans React To Kartik Aaryan-Johnny Depp's Picture

Well, fans are very happy to see the two actors in the same frame, and now, they are hoping that they will star in a movie together. A fan commented, "WE NEED CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW AND ROOH BABA IN A MOVIE!! (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Jacksparrow x Rooh Baba the Collab we didn't expect (sic)." One more fan commented, "Har mahine alag alag
country me jaake hume proud feel karwane ka tareeka thoda cazual hai (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Well, it will surely be interesting to watch Kartik and Johnny in a film together. Let's see if that will ever happen.

article-image

Kartik Aaryan At The Red Sea International Film Festival

Many videos of Kartik from the festival have made it to social media. One of the Reddit users shared a video in which we can see that the actor is surrounded by fans, and they are taking pictures with him. Check out the video below...

Kartik Aaryan at Red Sea International Film Festival 2025!!
byu/Suspicious_Vehicle_9 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Apart from Kartik, many Indian celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rekha, and others attended the film festival.

Kartik Aaryan Upcoming Movies

Kartik will next be seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which also stars Ananya Panday in the lead role. The film is slated to release on December 25, 2025.

Apart from Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Kartik also has Anurag Basu's next and Naagzilla lined up.

