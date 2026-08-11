'Jab Ye Log Aage Badh Gaye To...': Honey Singh's Fresh Dig At Badshah Over Stage Name Row Goes Viral- Watch VIDEO

Honey Singh's Fresh Dig At Badshah Over Stage Name Row Goes Viral- Watch VIDEO |

Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah's long-standing feud appears to have been reignited, with Samay Raina seemingly reopening old wounds. The rapper recently re-shared a reel on his Instagram that took a dig at Badshah and challenged his claim about choosing his own stage name, instead alleging that the name was given to him by Honey Singh.

A user shared Honey Singh's Instagram Story and wrote, "Honey Singh has now shared an insta story against Badshah. Only thing got viral from Samay Raina's latent members only episode and that is Honey Singh Vs Badshah again." In the reel, the content creator said, "Bhai Badshah ne bola hai ki uska naam 'Badshah' Honey Singh ne nahi us ne khud rakha hai. Ghanta!"

The creator further explained how Badshah allegedly got his stage name. He claimed that after Honey Singh's International Villager album became successful and the rapper reached the peak of his popularity, several rappers allegedly "started using his name", saying "Ham Honey bhai ke group mein the." The creator claimed that Badshah had also acknowledged at the time that his stage name was given to him by Honey Singh himself.

Taking a dig at Badshah, the creator said, "Jab ye log aage badh gaye to inlogon ne bolna start kar diya Badshah naam maine khud rakha. Brown Rang maine khud likha tha. But reality kya hai wo ham sab ko pata hai." He further claimed that Honey Singh often says, "Ye sab meria ulaadein hain aur Badshah mera client."

Honey Singh also reacted to the video, referring to Badshah as "meri nalayak aulaad", further fuelling their long-running feud. The remark came after Badshah's appearance on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent bonus episode, where he spoke about how he got his stage name.

In India's Got Latent Season 2 Bonus Episode 2, Samay Raina appeared to take a cheeky dig at Badshah while referencing his long-standing feud with Honey Singh. After a contestant's performance, Samay picked up the microphone and sang, "Yo Yo Honey Singh ka fan hoon main." Samay also asked Badshah, "Aapka naam Badshah kisne diya tha aapko?" The rapper replied, "Maine."