'I've Been Getting Abusive Messages': Avinash Mishra's Sister Lashes Out At Eisha Singh Fans, Threatens Cyber Complaints Over 'Rude' DMs Amid Fallout Row |

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh's alleged fallout, Avinash's cousin sister Neha Dixit has called out social media users for sending her abusive and disrespectful messages. Neha took to social media to address the trolling, claiming that she had been receiving rude messages ever since the controversy began.

Neha, a travel content creator who goes by the Instagram handle Brunette Rover, shared a strongly worded note on her Instagram story, drawing a line between expressing opinions and targeting people who have no direct involvement in the matter.

"You can support whoever you want, have your opinions and draw your own conclusions. But crossing personal boundaries and sending abusive messages to people who have nothing to do with your opinions says more about you than anyone else," she wrote. She further claimed that she had been receiving several rude and abusive messages since the previous day. Calling out the trolls, Neha added, "Honestly enough is enough. Learn to draw the line."

In another Instagram story, Neha hit back at those taking sides in the controversy and positioning themselves as advocates for either party. "All these people who are becoming free of cost advocates for the other party, go get a life yaar. Kyu social media ke soldier ban rahe ho?" she wrote.

Neha also warned those sending her disrespectful and obscene messages of legal action, stating that she intends to file cyber complaints against them. "And trust me, for everyone who has sent me disrespectful and obscene messages, I'll file a cyber complaint for every single one of you. Just wait and watch until you're held accountable for the wrong doings," she added.

Eisha had also shared an Instagram Story on Sunday amid the controversy, seemingly addressing the situation. Following her post, her brother Rudraksh Singh Chauhan shared a screenshot of his alleged WhatsApp conversation with Avinash Mishra, in which the actor appeared to apologise for his actions. Avinash reportedly admitted that he could neither defend nor justify what he had done and called it a "blunder", adding that he was "ashamed" and "genuinely sorry". Rudraksh's post further fuelled the ongoing discussion surrounding the alleged fallout.

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