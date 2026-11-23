The controversy surrounding actors Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra 's reported breakup continues to attract attention, with reality TV personality Rajat Dalal now speaking out against the actor. Rajat has issued a strong warning to Avinash, asking him to stay away from Eisha and questioning his recent social media activities.

Rajat, who shares a brotherly bond with Eisha and was also a part of Bigg Boss 18 with her and Avinash, expressed his displeasure through a video message on social media. His reaction came after Avinash was reportedly spotted at a club playing the song Bewafa Nikli Hai Tu.

In his video, Rajat also called on social media pages to verify information before sharing updates about the controversy. He began by saying, "Meri social media pages se ek chhoti si request hai. Agar aap kuch bhi post karein, toh pehle sachchai pata kar lein aur uske baad post karein."

Rajat Dalal Tells Avinash Mishra To Stay Away From Eisha Singh

Addressing Avinash directly, Rajat revealed that he had previously tried to speak to the actor about maintaining distance from Eisha. He said, "Maine usse chaar baar pyaar se samjhaya hai ki Eisha se dur raho. Humein farq nahi padta tumne kya kiya. Tum apna kaam karte raho, humse dur raho."

Rajat also questioned the message Avinash was allegedly trying to convey by playing "Bewafa Nikli Hai Tu" at the club.

Suggesting that the actor might be trying to present himself as the wronged person, he remarked, "Ab woh club mein gaa raha hai ki tum bewafa nikle ho. Kya propaganda chalana chahte ho? Ki tum bahut shareef ho aur tumhare saath galat hua hai? Toh bhai, sudhar jao. Aisi cheezein post mat karo ki log tum par thooken. Itne masoom aur sweet mat bano. Yahan koi danger ke stunts nahi hain. Yahan tumhe safety nahi milegi. Sab kuch chala jayega."

Reiterating his demand that Avinash maintain distance from both him and Eisha, Rajat added, "Main request karta hoon, yeh stunts band karo. Apni zindagi achhe se jiyo. Tumne jo karna tha, kar liya. Humse dur raho."

Rajat Dalal Urges Media Pages To Verify Facts

Apart from addressing Avinash, Rajat also expressed disappointment with social media pages and media outlets for allegedly spreading misleading information about the controversy.

"Inn media walon se bhi request hai ki responsibly post karein. Dekhkar ki kya sach hai aur kya jhooth. Agar kisi se galti ho jaaye, toh samajh mein aata hai. Aap news banakar daal dete ho. Lekin koi aur stunts kar raha hai, toh kisi aur ka naam kyun daal rahe ho?"

Concluding his video, Rajat said that he had been trying to maintain peace but felt that certain people were unnecessarily inviting trouble. "Main itni koshish karta hoon shaant rehne ki, pyaar se rehne ki, peace mein rehne ki. Lekin koi na koi aakar udta teer le leta hai."

Controversy Between Eisha Singh And Avinash Mishra

Eisha and Avinash reportedly developed a close bond during their participation in Bigg Boss 18. Their equation continued to attract attention after the show, and the two eventually appeared to acknowledge their relationship publicly.

Rajat, who was also a contestant on the reality show, shared a close and protective bond with Eisha during their time in the house.

However, speculation about a possible separation began after Eisha and Avinash reportedly unfollowed each other on social media and removed pictures together from their respective accounts.

The situation escalated after an alleged voice note attributed to Eisha's mother surfaced online. In the audio, she reportedly accused Avinash of cheating on her daughter. However, neither the authenticity of the voice note nor the allegations has been independently verified.

Kalesh between Eisha Singh's mother Vs Avinash Mishra. https://t.co/bRfRJt8DLU — tiger vivek (@DilSe_Nice) November 19, 2026

Eisha also appeared to address the situation through an Instagram story, where she said she had trusted someone who eventually "stabbed me in the back". She further suggested that she could reveal names and evidence if pushed further.

Meanwhile, Avinash had earlier requested social media pages to stop discussing the matter and respect the privacy of everyone involved. In a statement, he wrote, "Guys, let's put this behind us and move forward. The last few weeks have been tough for many. Requesting media pages to respect everyone's privacy. Relationships are personal, not public entertainment. Not everything is about views and engagement. Let's allow people to live in peace."

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!