 'It’s Your Choice Of Focusing On That Aspect': Tarun Mansukhani On Audience Being Upset With 'Objectification Of Actresses' In Housefull 5
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'It’s Your Choice Of Focusing On That Aspect': Tarun Mansukhani On Audience Being Upset With 'Objectification Of Actresses' In Housefull 5

'It’s Your Choice Of Focusing On That Aspect': Tarun Mansukhani On Audience Being Upset With 'Objectification Of Actresses' In Housefull 5

Housefull 5 director Tarun Mansukhani, in an interview, opened up about the audience being upset with the makers because of the objectification of actresses in the film. He stated, "For those who’re calling it out, I want to say that it’s your choice of seeing and focusing on that aspect of the film."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 01:24 PM IST
article-image
Instagram / YouTube

Housefull 5 features five actresses, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, and Chitrangada Singh. The audience has been quite upset with the makers as they feel that the actresses were objectified in the movie, especially Soundarya. Now, director Tarun Mansukhani has opened up about the criticism that the film has been facing because of the objectification of the actresses.

In an interview with News18 Showsha, the filmmaker stated that there’s a lot of scrutiny on social media, and that only happens when a film is successful. Tarun said, “I feel like that there’s a lot of scrutiny on social media. I also believe that scrutiny tends to only happen on successful films. You tend to keep quiet if a film isn’t working at all. That’s when no one has any opinion and they don’t say anything. So, when people are making noise about my film, I actually feel very happy about it."

He further also stated that it is the audience's perspective about what they see in a movie. The filmmaker said, “It means that they’re watching it with a certain eye and sensibility. You can scrutinise it. That’s fine. You’ve paid money to watch it, and so, you get to have an opinion on my film. It’s not a placid film about which you don’t care or have an opinion. For those who’re calling it out, I want to say that it’s your choice of seeing and focusing on that aspect of the film."

Read Also
'Not Even For A Moment I Felt That I Was An Outsider': Soundarya Sharma On Working With Senior...
article-image

Tarun Mansukhani Says, 'Actual Plot Is Driven By Women'

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai ATS Busts Illegal Arms Racket In Dombivli; 2 Arrested, 4 Firearms And 35 Live Cartridges Seized
Mumbai ATS Busts Illegal Arms Racket In Dombivli; 2 Arrested, 4 Firearms And 35 Live Cartridges Seized
IIT Bombay Study Finds Blood Droplet Cracks Can Reveal Volume, Impact Angle; Offers New Forensic Insights
IIT Bombay Study Finds Blood Droplet Cracks Can Reveal Volume, Impact Angle; Offers New Forensic Insights
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their Families'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their Families'
Mumbai Crime: Security Guard Arrested For Sexually Abusing 3 Minor Girls In Parel Building; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
Mumbai Crime: Security Guard Arrested For Sexually Abusing 3 Minor Girls In Parel Building; Case Registered Under POCSO Act

Tarun Mansukhani explained the plot and stated, "The actual plot is driven by women, to get the money. There’s a Soundarya who’s equal parts a suspect in this entire thing because she’s busy transferring funds into an offshore account."

He also stated that the men in the movie are 'flawed characters' and 'everyone is a bad person'. Tarun concluded, "One may choose to see a sexist side to it but I feel that I’ve done a lot more. If people haven’t seen the film, how will the plot details transfer to them? And when they see it, it’s the audience’s choice to focus on whichever aspect they want to."

Read Also
Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar Starrer Drops To Single-Digit Number On...
article-image

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection

Housefull 5 in six days has collected Rs. 119.75 crore. The film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 225 crore, so during its second weekend, Housefull 5 surely needs to show a huge jump at the box office.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Salman Khan's Event In Mumbai Gets Cancelled; Organisers Say, 'Not A Time For...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Salman Khan's Event In Mumbai Gets Cancelled; Organisers Say, 'Not A Time For...

Siddhant Chaturvedi Romances When The Phone Rings Actress Chae Soo Bin Amid Heavy Rains, Fans Call...

Siddhant Chaturvedi Romances When The Phone Rings Actress Chae Soo Bin Amid Heavy Rains, Fans Call...

'Huge Bunch Of Helium Balloons Burst': Mishap On The Sets Of Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki...

'Huge Bunch Of Helium Balloons Burst': Mishap On The Sets Of Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki...

Kim Soo Hyun's ₹18.80 Crore Luxury Apartment Seized After He Fails To Pay Penalty Fee To Cosmetic...

Kim Soo Hyun's ₹18.80 Crore Luxury Apartment Seized After He Fails To Pay Penalty Fee To Cosmetic...