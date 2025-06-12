'It’s Your Choice Of Focusing On That Aspect': Tarun Mansukhani On Audience Being Upset With 'Objectification Of Actresses' In Housefull 5

Instagram / YouTube

Housefull 5 features five actresses, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, and Chitrangada Singh. The audience has been quite upset with the makers as they feel that the actresses were objectified in the movie, especially Soundarya. Now, director Tarun Mansukhani has opened up about the criticism that the film has been facing because of the objectification of the actresses.

In an interview with News18 Showsha, the filmmaker stated that there’s a lot of scrutiny on social media, and that only happens when a film is successful. Tarun said, “I feel like that there’s a lot of scrutiny on social media. I also believe that scrutiny tends to only happen on successful films. You tend to keep quiet if a film isn’t working at all. That’s when no one has any opinion and they don’t say anything. So, when people are making noise about my film, I actually feel very happy about it."

He further also stated that it is the audience's perspective about what they see in a movie. The filmmaker said, “It means that they’re watching it with a certain eye and sensibility. You can scrutinise it. That’s fine. You’ve paid money to watch it, and so, you get to have an opinion on my film. It’s not a placid film about which you don’t care or have an opinion. For those who’re calling it out, I want to say that it’s your choice of seeing and focusing on that aspect of the film."

Tarun Mansukhani Says, 'Actual Plot Is Driven By Women'

Tarun Mansukhani explained the plot and stated, "The actual plot is driven by women, to get the money. There’s a Soundarya who’s equal parts a suspect in this entire thing because she’s busy transferring funds into an offshore account."

He also stated that the men in the movie are 'flawed characters' and 'everyone is a bad person'. Tarun concluded, "One may choose to see a sexist side to it but I feel that I’ve done a lot more. If people haven’t seen the film, how will the plot details transfer to them? And when they see it, it’s the audience’s choice to focus on whichever aspect they want to."

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection

Housefull 5 in six days has collected Rs. 119.75 crore. The film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 225 crore, so during its second weekend, Housefull 5 surely needs to show a huge jump at the box office.