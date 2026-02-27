'It's Unfortunate...': Surbhi Chandna BREAKS Silence On Controversy With Psycho Saiyaan Co-Star Tejasswi Prakash That Left Her In Tears

Surbhi Chandna Reacts To Controversy With Tejasswi Prakash | Photo Via Instagram

New drama unfolded recently after Tejasswi Prakash reportedly refused to promote her newly released show Psycho Saiyaan jointly with Surbhi Chandna. The situation began when Tejasswi arrived nearly two hours late for the scheduled interviews, reportedly due to a wardrobe issue. As the delay stretched on, Surbhi, who had already been waiting, had to leave Excel Entertainment’s office in Mumbai after sitting for just one interview.

While Tejasswi is yet to react to the controversy, Surbhi has finally responded. Speaking to India Forums, she said, "It was an unfortunate situation, but nothing to comment about."

According to Indian Express, reports claimed that Tejasswi was unwilling to come to the venue unless she was assured that Surbhi would not be part of the media interactions. Although Surbhi later stepped out to conduct the first interview alongside Anud Singh Dhaka, she appeared visibly upset.

The MX Player team revealed, "Tejasswi and her team were informed about the lineup two days in advance; however, they raised no objections then. It was only at the eleventh hour that this concern was brought to us, and it put us in a spot where we couldn’t do much."

After much discussion, Tejasswi arrived with her entourage and proceeded to the make-up room. When the MX Player team attempted to mediate the situation, Surbhi was called inside for discussions. Meanwhile, the media was informed that Tejasswi would conduct interviews separately and had agreed to complete all the scheduled interactions.

Tejasswi did not sit for the first interview. Instead, Surbhi stepped out, visibly upset, and joined Anud Singh Dhaka for the initial interaction. However, Surbhi, who appeared embarrassed by the unexpected turn of events, left the venue in tears shortly after.