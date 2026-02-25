Psycho Saiyaan X Review: Netizens Call Tejasswi Prakash & Ravi Kishan's Show An 'Intense Thriller' Packed With Suspense & Entertainment

Psycho Saiyaan X Review |

It’s Psycho Saiyaan day! Karan Kundrra, boyfriend of Tejasswi Prakash, is all cheers as her new OTT show Psycho Saiyaan drops today on MX Player. All six episodes are now streaming, but is the show worth your time? Let’s take a closer look at the X review.

Psycho Saiyaan X Review

After binge-watching Psycho Saiyaan, many users turned to X to share their reviews and impressions of the show. A user called the series entertaining and suspenseful, saying, ""Psycho Saiyaan" is an entertaining series for people who enjoy thriller and suspense stories. The strong performances and interesting storyline make it worth watching. I would recommend this series to viewers."

Another viewer tweeted, "Just finished Psycho Saiyaan and it’s amazing. Teju’s performance and dialogue delivery were spot on, and that voiceover uff. Honestly, the entire cast did a great job. The expressions, screen presence, and intense thriller vibe hooked me."

Another user praised the visual of the show, saying, "Watching the first episode now.... visuals are so beautiful. Dil ye hua... saiyaan psycho saiyaan."

Karan Kundrra Gets Tejasswi Prakash's Face Tattooed

Karan recently revealed a tattoo of Tejasswi’s portrait on his chest, which he proudly flaunted during a Ramadan celebration in Mumbai. TejRan fans were left swooning, with many calling it a true “men in love” moment. However, some wondered whether the tattoo is permanent or merely a promotional stunt for Tejasswi’s upcoming show.

Tejasswi Prakash Claims Karan Kundrra's Tattoo Is Real

Debunking rumours about whether Karan’s tattoo is real, Tejasswi confirmed that it is permanent. On the set of Laughter Chefs, she said, "Karan ka tattoo dekha na, chest ka. Permanent hai." This left Bharti Singh exclaiming in surprise, "Sachi." Tejasswi then added with a grin, "Karan is a psycho."

Tejasswi's Psycho Saiyaan has a total of 6 episodes and is currently available to stream on MX Player. Besides Tejasswi, Psycho Saiyaan stars Ravi Kishan, Ashwini Kalsekar, And Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Surbhi Chandna and Vaarun Bhagat.