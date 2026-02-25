'Men In Love': TejRan Fans Go Wild As Karan Kundrra Gets Tejasswi Prakash's Face Tattooed On His Chest- Watch

Karan Kundrra Gets Tejasswi Prakash's Face Tattooed On His Chest | Viral Bhayani/Instagram

TejRan fans are smitten with what Karan Kundrra has done for his girlfriend, Tejasswi Prakash. Taking his love a step further, Karan has got a portrait of Tejasswi's face tattooed on his chest. It seems the Bigg Boss 15 fame truly wants to keep his ladylove close to his heart, quite literally. Karan was recently seen flaunting the new ink with a shy smile during a Ramadan festivity in Mumbai.

At the recent Ramadan celebration in Mumbai, Karan left the paparazzi surprised as he unveiled his latest tattoo. The actor had a large portrait of Tejasswi inked on the right side of his chest. However, it remains unclear whether the tattoo is permanent or just a temporary design.

Dressed in a purple kurta, Karan was seen subtly flaunting the tattoo with a smile on his face. Reacting to it, one fan commented, "Men in love." Another wrote, "She is his little love @tejasswiprakash." Several others described the gesture as "cute," while another gushed, "Awww my love TejRan."

Is Karan Kundrra's Tattoo Permanent?

This is the question fans have been debating over. Some are calling it a "promotional" move for Tejasswi's new OTT show 'Psycho Saiyaan'. Several users took to Reddit with the title "What the hell is this man up to?" writing, "I think there are many better ways to promote your partner’s project, but the one he chose is just stupid (sic)." Others continued to dismiss the tattoo, calling it a "sticker."

How Did Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash Meet?

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash first met on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 in 2021. What began as a co-contestant dynamic inside the controversial reality show house soon blossomed into a close friendship. Over time, their bond grew stronger amid tasks, challenges and emotional moments, eventually turning into a romantic relationship that fans fondly named 'TejRan'.

When Will Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash Get Married?

During Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, Tejasswi revealed that Karan proposed marriage to her soon after their stint on Bigg Boss 15. However, at the time, her mother advised the couple to give their relationship some time and continue dating before tying the knot. Tejasswi further shared that they might get married in 2026. "Hum aisi baatein kar rahe hain," the actress said on Bharti's podcast. Fans will now have to wait for an official announcement.