'It's Time We Finally Collaborate': Shekhar Kapur On The Odyssey Actor Matt Damon Wanting To Work With Him

Shekhar Kapur On Matt Damon Wanting To Work With Him |

Hollywood actor Matt Damon is in Mumbai for the promotions of his upcoming movie, The Odyssey, which is directed by Christopher Nolan. During the press conference, Damon stated that he would like to team up with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and revealed that he was offered the filmmaker's The Four Feathers. Now, Kapur has reacted to Damon's statement.

While talking to NDTV, the Mr India director said, "I don't think there is a filmmaker in the world who wouldn't give their right arm to work with an actor who has as much emotional depth as Matt Damon. Who can ever forget his famous scene with Robin Williams, 'It's not your fault,' in Good Will Hunting. I must have watched it over 1,000 times and been moved to tears each time."

He added, "Events move between the past, present and the future... while Time is created in our imagination... so it's time, Matt, and I finally collaborate."

Matt Damon On Working With Shekhar Kapur

During the press conference, when Damon was asked about one Indian filmmaker he would like to collaborate with, he said, "I remember that when we were starting out, everyone wanted to collaborate with Shekhar Kapur. I remember when I couldn't do The Four Feathers for some reason, I was really upset about that. I think I was signed up for a Bourne movie. So, I guess, he has always been on my list, and I would like to have another go. That's like a 20-year-old little debt I've been carrying around in my pocket."

Well, a movie starring Matt Damon and directed by Shekhar Kapur—we are already seated to watch it!

The Odyssey Release Date

Meanwhile, Damon's fans are excited to watch him in The Odyssey as Odysseus. The film is slated to release on July 17, 2026.