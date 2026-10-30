'It's Time...': Is Siddharth Anand Planning Special Announcement About King On SRK's 61st Birthday? His Cryptic X Post Sparks Buzz

Siddharth Anand Sparks King Buzz Ahead Of SRK's Birthday | Instagram

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday is just around the corner, with the superstar set to celebrate his special day on November 2. While fans have been eagerly waiting for a fresh update about his much-anticipated film King, director Siddharth Anand's cryptic posts on X have sparked speculation that something big could be unveiled on SRK's birthday.

SRK's King Update On His Birthday? Siddharth Anand Drops Hint

On Thursday, the filmmaker shared a post reading "It's," followed by another post saying "Time For The World" in the early hours of Friday. Although Siddharth did not reveal what he was referring to, the cryptic messages have left fans anticipating a possible announcement related to King.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The posts come days after a new poster of King surfaced on social media, confirming that the film remains on schedule for its theatrical release on December 24.

However, Siddharth has not officially revealed whether his latest posts have anything to do with the film or a special birthday surprise for Shah Rukh Khan.

King Director Siddharth Anand's Cryptic Posts Leave SRK Fans Excited

Soon after the posts went live, fans flooded the comments section with reactions. One user wrote, "Looks like something's coming," while another commented, "It's time for the world to know who is the KING of INDIAN CINEMA."

Other comments included, "The King is back," "What's he cooking?" and "Lord Sid, give us Deepika's poster now, or Abhishek Bachchan's too."

Shah Rukh Khan's Fiery King Look Blends Romance And Action

A few days ago, Shah Rukh unveiled a new poster of King, featuring the superstar in an intense and dramatic avatar that blends danger, passion and romance. Sporting a bloodied face, a rose held between his lips and an intense gaze, SRK exudes a fierce screen presence as flames engulf the background.

In the caption, the superstar wrote, "Aaj phir yaad aaya...Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon…," referring to his iconic 1999 film Baadshah's title track.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, King also features Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerjee, and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles.