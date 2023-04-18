It's official! Zanjeer actress Mahie Gill confirms her secret marriage to beau Ravi Kesar

Actress Mahie Gill has finally confirmed that she has tied the knot with Ravi Kesar, her Fixerr co-star. The news has been kept under wraps for quite some time, but Mahie has now come out and acknowledged her relationship status with Kesar.

She told Hindustan Times, "I am married to him (Ravi Kesar)", sharing that the duo got hitched in a close-knit ceremony. Currently, the couple and Mahie's daughter Veronica are residing in Goa.

Read Also Punjab Elections 2022: Actress Mahie Gill likely to join BJP today

She had shared her daughter's photos

Mahie Gill is popular for her presence in well-known movies like Paan Singh Tomar, Dabangg, Zanjeer and Dev.D, The actress had earlier shared her daughter Veronica's pictures on social media to celebrate her birthday.

In her posts, Mahie Gill expressed her love for her daughter and how proud she was to be a mother.

Her Maldives trips

Recently, the actress also shared pictures of her Maldives trip with her daughter. The pictures showed the duo having a great time, with Veronica's expressions being particularly adorable. The actress also expressed how much she missed the island destination in the caption.

Mahie Gill has worked in several Punjabi movies as well, including Shareek and Jora: The Second Chapter. Fans and followers of the actress are eagerly waiting for more updates on her personal and professional front. For now, the actress seems to be enjoying her life in Goa with her family

Read Also Dev D actress Mahie Gill and Punjabi actor-singer Hobby Dhaliwal join BJP