It's Kriti Vs Kriti as 'Panipat' clashes with 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

Kriti Sanon was recently seen promoting her film Housefull 4 this month; she is immediately starting promotions for Panipat, which is releasing on December 6. The actress is going to have a box office clash with another film, featuring her that is Pati Patni Aur Woh.
Kriti is playing lead in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s historical drama Panipat opposite Arjun Kapoor. Arjun is essaying the role of Maratha warrior Sadashivrao Bhau and Kriti is seen as Parvati Bai in it.
Panipat is releasing next week and on the same day Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh is set to release. Incidentally very few people know that Kriti has also played a special role in this film and her both films are releasing on same day.
A source says, “Kriti had shot for her role in Pati Patni Aur Woh long time ago with Kartik Aryan. Their pictures were out from the set but not too much information on her role has come out. It is a small but special character, which she has played and interestingly both the films are releasing on same day.”
Kriti and Kartik had worked together in Luka Chuppi, which went on to do good business at the box office. As far as Pati Patni Aur Woh is concerned it was supposed to release next year but the makers chose to release it this year as they managed to finish the shoot on time.
