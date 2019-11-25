It's Kriti Vs Kriti as 'Panipat' clashes with 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

Kriti Sanon was recently seen promoting her film Housefull 4 this month; she is immediately starting promotions for Panipat, which is releasing on December 6. The actress is going to have a box office clash with another film, featuring her that is Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Kriti is playing lead in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s historical drama Panipat opposite Arjun Kapoor. Arjun is essaying the role of Maratha warrior Sadashivrao Bhau and Kriti is seen as Parvati Bai in it.

Panipat is releasing next week and on the same day Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh is set to release. Incidentally very few people know that Kriti has also played a special role in this film and her both films are releasing on same day.