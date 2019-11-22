Here's why you will be seeing more of Kriti Sanon in the coming days

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Housefull 4 opposite Akshay Kumar. The actress is gearing up for another big-budget historic film Panipat next month. Kriti has got quite a few brands in her kitty and has been offered a few. According to rumours she has recently decided to change her agency, who used to handle her work.

A source says, “Kriti wanted to change her brand because she and her team were in favour of having an agency, who can concentrate on her and get her more commercials. So they have been looking for a different agency and have found one too. But the things are yet to get official.”

Meanwhile, it is said that the actress’s team thought that the previous agency was busy promoting another young actor, who has been having a good run at the box office and has managed to deliver two back to back hits. This year apart from Housefull 4, Kriti was seen in Luka Chuppi and Arjun Patiala.

While her movie former with Kartik Aryan collected good money at the box office, but later with Diljit Dosanjh bombed at the box office. She did a special number for Karan Johar’s Kalank and is said to have done a special role in Pati Patni Aur Woh , which is releasing with her film Panipat on December 6.