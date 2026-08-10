'It's Illegal To Have It As Pet': Chiyaan Vikram's Lar Gibbon Video Sparks Controversy; Animal Activists Raise Wildlife Concerns- WATCH

Chiyaan Vikram's Lar Gibbon Video Sparks Controversy; Animal Activists Raise Wildlife Concerns- WATCH | X

Chiyaan Vikram recently shared a fun-filled moment on social media with a Lar Gibbon, and the video quickly went viral across platforms. While fans initially praised the actor's adorable interaction with the animal, the post soon drew criticism after a journalist claimed that keeping a Lar Gibbon as a pet is illegal. Animal activists also took notice of the video and began raising concerns online.

Journalist Siddarth Prabhakar shared the video and claimed, "Actor Vikram and his sammandhi CK Ranganathan are in a big soup." He added, "This monkey is a Lar Gibbon native to Indonesia. It's illegal to have it as a pet. It was trafficked from South-east Asia to Manipur to Erode and then to CK Ranganathan' place in Chennai." He also claimed that the actor had deleted the post, writing, "Tamil Nadu wildlife department has initiated action. Actor Vikram deleted the Insta post today."

Actor Vikram and his sammandhi CK Ranganathan are in a big soup.

This monkey is a Lar Gibbon native to Indonesia. It's illegal to have it as a pet. It was trafficked from South-east Asia to Manipur to Erode and then to CK Ranganathan' place in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu wildlife… pic.twitter.com/pk75C30rCN — Siddharth Prabhakar (@Sidprabhakar7) August 10, 2026

yes — Siddharth Prabhakar (@Sidprabhakar7) August 10, 2026

CK Ranganathan is the Founder Chairman of CavinKare. He is also the father of the man married to Vikram's daughter, making him the actor's son-in-law's father. In the comments section, a user asked, "Was it in CKR's farm house in ECR?" To this, the journalist replied, "Yes."

The claims soon sparked a debate among social media users. One user commented, "Laws in India often don't apply to the rich."

Before the controversy emerged, fans and followers had largely praised Vikram for sharing the heartwarming moment with the animal. One user reshared the video with the caption, "Chiyaan Vikram Cuddling with a Cute Gibbon." Another wrote, "That moment is so adorable, Chiyaan Vikram's affection for the little gibbon is truly heartwarming."

Read Also Kennedy: Actor Chiyaan Vikram clarifies stance on being approached by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap

Khoảnh khắc đáng yêu quá, tình cảm của Chiyaan Vikram với bé gibbon thật ấm áp — im nguyet (@lmnguyett) August 9, 2026

Why Is Keeping A Lar Gibbon As A Pet A Concern In India?

The Lar Gibbon is a wild primate native to Southeast Asia and is protected under international wildlife-trade regulations. In India, keeping such exotic wildlife is subject to specific legal requirements, including rules governing possession, registration and transfer. The animal is listed under CITES Appendix I, which places strict controls on its international trade. Therefore, keeping a Lar Gibbon in India can raise legal concerns if the animal has been acquired, imported or kept without the required documentation and permissions.