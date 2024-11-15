 'It's Going To Be A Scary Place': Eva Longoria Reveals Moving Her Family Out Of US After Kamala Harris' Election Defeat
Eva Longoria currently lives with her husband, Jose Baston, and their son, 6-year-old Santiago, in Mexico and Spain

Updated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Actor Eva Longoria, who endorsed Kamala Harris in the election, revealed that her family no longer lives in the United States, and is splitting time between Mexico and Spain. "I had my whole adult life here," Longoria told Marie Claire of the US, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it's the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to shit on California -- it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now." The 'Desperate Housewives' actress mentioned the election as one reason for the finality of her conviction.

"The shocking part is not that he won...It's that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office. If he keeps his promises, it's going to be a scary place," she said.

Longoria went on to acknowledge that she is "privileged" to be able to make the decision to move away. "I get to escape and go somewhere," she said. "Most Americans aren't so lucky. They're going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them."

Eva Longoria, 49, currently lives with her husband, Jose Baston, and their son, 6-year-old Santiago, in Mexico and Spain. She often ends up elsewhere in Europe and South America for work but doesn't frequently return to Los Angeles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Trump announced several key appointments, including former Congresswoman and Governor from South Dakota, Kristi Noem, as the Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and 'X' along with Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Pete Hegseth as the Secretary of Defense, William Joseph McGinley as White House Counsel, among others.

In a historic political comeback, Trump won a second term as President of the United States after securing 295 electoral votes in the 2024 presidential election, defeating Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, who garnered 226 votes.

Trump's return to the White House marks only the second time in US history that a president has served two non-consecutive terms. The first such instance was Grover Cleveland, who served as president in 1884 and 1892. Trump had earlier served as US President from 2016 to 2020.

