'It's Done Bro': Did Love Gill's Team Send A 'Concerning' Message To Kaashvi Hiranandani? ScoutOp’s Girlfriend Clarifies |

ScoutOp’s girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, recently received a parcel bearing the message “It's done bro” during her live stream. The note sparked speculation on social media, with some wondering whether it was linked to Love Gill’s PR team amid the ongoing Bigg Boss 20 controversy. However, Kaashvi later took to social media to clarify the matter and explain the message's origin.

ScoutOp’s GF Kaashvi Clarifies Parcel Message

Kaashvi addressed the speculation after fans expressed concern over the message on her delivery parcel. Clarifying the matter on social media, she wrote, “The parcel I showed on stream was something I got from a brand.” She added, “The whole thing was just a joke from their end, not anything serious. They reached out this morning and cleared the misunderstanding.” Explaining why she decided to speak up, Kaashvi said people were interpreting the incident differently. She also thanked everyone for looking out for her.

The parcel I showed on stream was something I got from a brand. The whole thing was just a joke from their end, not anything serious. They reached out this morning and cleared the misunderstanding. Just clarifying since I saw people interpreting it differently 😭 Appreciate everyone that was looking out for me 🙏 — Kaash (@KaashviH) October 28, 2026

During the live stream, Kaashvi opened the parcel and reacted to the message, saying, “Bro, main abhi dekh rahi hoon.” She explained that she had ordered something and showed viewers the package bearing the words, “Kaashvi, it's done bro.”

After the clip went viral, several social media users expressed concern about the message. One user called it a “Serious concern”, while another questioned the implications for her safety, writing, “It raises serious concerns about her safety. If anything happens to Kaashvi, who will take responsibility?”

🚨 SERIOUS CONCERN 🚨 Reports claim that Luv Gil’s PR team sent this message to Kaashvi regarding her recent delivery parcel. it raises serious concerns about her safety. If anything happens to Kaashvi, who will take responsibility? #ScoutOP #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/tLSjnCiYPl — TAG ROCK (@ig_Tag_RocK) October 27, 2026

During Bigg Boss 20’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, ScoutOP’s girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, confronted him over his closeness with Love Gill, accusing the singer of manipulating him and urging him to maintain distance. Her remarks sparked backlash, with Love’s team accusing her of character assassination and calling the public scrutiny a “public execution” of Love’s character. Following the criticism, Kaashvi apologised, admitting that some of her words were insensitive and clarifying that she never intended to encourage hate against Love.