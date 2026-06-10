It's Confirmed! Krystle D'Souza Dating Dubai-Based Entrepreneur AP, Source Says 'She's In A Happy Space, Relationship Is Going Strong'

Television actress Krystle D’Souza’s love life has been the subject of speculation for several weeks, and now fresh reports suggest that the rumours were true. Krystle is reportedly dating Dubai-based entrepreneur AP, who was recently seen in the Netflix show Desi Bling.

Buzz around the two first surfaced after Krystle was spotted with AP at social gatherings and parties. Their appearances together, coupled with the actor’s social media activity, led fans to wonder if there was more than friendship between them.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the two have been in a relationship for a few months and are enjoying this phase of their lives together.

“Krystle is dating AP. They’ve been together for a few months now and things are going really well between them,” a source informed the portal, adding, “It’s still early for them to make an announcement, but they share a strong bond and are enjoying spending time together."

The report comes amid Krystle’s frequent visits to Dubai in recent months, which further fuelled speculation about her personal life. “She has been travelling there quite often. Krystle is in a very happy space personally. They are keeping things private for now, but the relationship is definitely going strong,” the source added.

Krystle and AP's relationship rumours

The dating rumours gained momentum after a video from a party featuring Krystle and AP surfaced online. Soon after, the actress shared a photograph holding a mystery man's hand, with his face deliberately hidden, prompting further curiosity among fans.

While reports have now claimed that the two are indeed together, neither Krystle nor AP has publicly commented on the relationship.

For now, it appears that Krystle and AP are choosing to keep their romance away from the spotlight while enjoying their time together.

Who is AP?

AP is a Dubai-based businessman and luxury car collector. He recently appeared on the reality series Desi Bling, where he was introduced as the ex-boyfriend of Pamela “Pammi” Serena. Despite their past relationship, the two are said to remain good friends.

Apart from reality television, AP is also known as an entrepreneur. According to reports, he runs AP Super Cars, a luxury car business based in Dubai that deals in premium vehicles and rental services.

Meanwhile, Krystle remains one of television’s most recognised faces. She began her acting journey in 2007 with Kahe Naa Kahe and rose to fame with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Over the years, she has also appeared in shows like Brahmarakshas and Belan Wali Bahu. She later expanded into digital projects with Fittrat and made her Bollywood debut with Chehre in 2021.