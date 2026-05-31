Did Krystle D'Souza CONFIRM Relationship With Desi Bling Star AP? Shares Cosy Photo Days After Viral Kissing Video

Krystle D'Souza's Cosy Photo With AP Fuels Dating Rumours | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Krystle D'Souza has once again sparked relationship rumours with Desi Bling fame AP after sharing a cosy photo with him on social media. The post comes just days after a video showing the singer kissing the actress on the cheek went viral online, leaving fans speculating about the nature of their relationship. While the duo has not officially confirmed their romance, their recent social media interactions have convinced many fans that they are indeed dating.

Krystle D'Souza's Cosy Photo With AP Fuels Dating Rumours

Krystle, who recently jetted off to Dubai, where AP resides, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story. In the picture, she is seen holding onto a AP's bicep while he wears a white T-shirt. Although she did not reveal his face, fans were quick to speculate that it was AP. Many pointed to the luxury watch visible in the photo, noting that AP is often seen sporting similar high-end timepieces on his Instagram profile, further fuelling dating rumours.

Check it out:

Krystle D'Souza's Past Relationship

The rumours come months after reports claimed that the Shararat star had parted ways with restaurateur Gulaam Gouse Deewani. The couple had reportedly been dating for nearly three years before calling it quits. However, both Krystle and Gulaam have not publicly confirmed their breakup, though they reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Who Is AP?

Meanwhile, on Desi Bling, AP is introduced as the ex-boyfriend of fellow cast member Pamala Serena. Despite their breakup, the two maintain a friendly relationship on the show.

AP is also well known in Dubai's luxury automobile circuit and runs AP Super Cars, a high-end business that deals in premium vehicles and exotic car rentals. The reality series features scenes from his luxury car showroom, where Pamala Serena is seen selecting high-end vehicles for rental purposes.