 Did Krystle D'Souza CONFIRM Relationship With Desi Bling Star AP? Shares Cosy Photo Days After Viral Kissing Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDid Krystle D'Souza CONFIRM Relationship With Desi Bling Star AP? Shares Cosy Photo Days After Viral Kissing Video

Did Krystle D'Souza CONFIRM Relationship With Desi Bling Star AP? Shares Cosy Photo Days After Viral Kissing Video

Krystle D'Souza shared a photo on Instagram showing herself holding onto a man's bicep, prompting fans to speculate it was Desi Bling star AP. The post surfaced shortly after a video of him kissing the actress on the cheek went viral. Neither Krystle nor AP has addressed the dating rumours publicly so far.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, May 31, 2026, 12:46 PM IST
Did Krystle D'Souza CONFIRM Relationship With Desi Bling Star AP? Shares Cosy Photo Days After Viral Kissing Video
Krystle D'Souza's Cosy Photo With AP Fuels Dating Rumours | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Krystle D'Souza has once again sparked relationship rumours with Desi Bling fame AP after sharing a cosy photo with him on social media. The post comes just days after a video showing the singer kissing the actress on the cheek went viral online, leaving fans speculating about the nature of their relationship. While the duo has not officially confirmed their romance, their recent social media interactions have convinced many fans that they are indeed dating.

Read Also
Dhurandhar Star Krystle D'Souza To Participate In Karan Johar's Traitors India 2; Joins Mallika...
Dhurandhar Star Krystle D'Souza To Participate In Karan Johar's Traitors India 2; Joins Mallika...

Krystle D'Souza's Cosy Photo With AP Fuels Dating Rumours

Krystle, who recently jetted off to Dubai, where AP resides, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story. In the picture, she is seen holding onto a AP's bicep while he wears a white T-shirt. Although she did not reveal his face, fans were quick to speculate that it was AP. Many pointed to the luxury watch visible in the photo, noting that AP is often seen sporting similar high-end timepieces on his Instagram profile, further fuelling dating rumours.

Check it out:

Krystle D'Souza's Past Relationship

The rumours come months after reports claimed that the Shararat star had parted ways with restaurateur Gulaam Gouse Deewani. The couple had reportedly been dating for nearly three years before calling it quits. However, both Krystle and Gulaam have not publicly confirmed their breakup, though they reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Read Also
Krystle D'Souza Says People Advised Her To 'Change' Eye Colour As She Has Green Eyes: 'Wore Brown...
Krystle D'Souza Says People Advised Her To 'Change' Eye Colour As She Has Green Eyes: 'Wore Brown...

Who Is AP?

Meanwhile, on Desi Bling, AP is introduced as the ex-boyfriend of fellow cast member Pamala Serena. Despite their breakup, the two maintain a friendly relationship on the show.

AP is also well known in Dubai's luxury automobile circuit and runs AP Super Cars, a high-end business that deals in premium vehicles and exotic car rentals. The reality series features scenes from his luxury car showroom, where Pamala Serena is seen selecting high-end vehicles for rental purposes.

Follow us on