Dhurandhar Star Krystle D'Souza To Participate In Karan Johar's Traitors India; Joins Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui & Other Contestants: Report

Krystle D'Souza To Participate In The Traitors India | Photo Via Instagram

Popular TV actress Krystle D'Souza is reportedly all set to join The Traitors India, which returned with its second season on Prime Video this year. After the success of the first season, the makers are taking the show forward. The shoot went on floors on today March 24, with Karan Johar returning as the host.

Krystle D'Souza To Participate In The Traitors India

A few days ago, according to Variety India, Krystle joined the other contestants for the filming of The Traitors India Season 2 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

According to Variety India, Krystle has joined other contestants for the filming of The Traitors India season 2 in Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer.

As of now, an official confirmation about Krystle's participation has not been announced.

A few days ago, Karan Johar jetted off to the shoot location to film his portions. The report added that contestants Rhea Chakraborty, Shalini Passi, Munawar Faruqui, and Mallika Sherawat are among the big names this season. YouTube personality Fukra Insaan (real name: Abhishek Malhan) and comedian Kullu (real name: Aaditya Kulshrestha) arrived at Suryagarh Resort in Jaisalmer on Monday, March 23

The first season of the show premiered on Amazon Prime Video India and was renewed for a second season even before its finale aired on July 3, 2025. It was jointly won by actress-fashionista Uorfi Javed and poker player Nikita Luther. Karan had hosted the debut season as well and returns for the new chapter.

Season 1 featured a diverse lineup including Raj Kundra, Purav Jha, Sufi Motiwala, Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Raftaar, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jannat Zubair, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Lakshmi Manchu among others.