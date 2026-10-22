'It's An Arranged Marriage': Teja Sajja CONFIRMS December Wedding, Reveals Wife-To-Be Is From Tech Business Family

Actor Teja Sajja , who shot to fame with the Telugu superhero film Hanu-Man, is all set to begin a new chapter in his personal life. The actor has confirmed that he will tie the knot in December in Udaipur, Rajasthan, following an engagement ceremony in November.

Unlike many celebrity weddings that turn into grand, star-studded affairs, Teja plans to keep his celebrations private and intimate, with only family members and close friends in attendance. He also revealed that his parents arranged the match.

“It’s an arranged marriage. My parents have fixed it,” Teja told DC.

The couple will reportedly host a reception in Hyderabad after their wedding, giving them an opportunity to celebrate the occasion with a wider circle of friends and well-wishers.

Who Is Teja Sajja’s Bride-To-Be?

While Teja has confirmed his wedding plans, he has chosen to keep details about his future wife under wraps. She comes from a family with no links to the film industry and is associated with the technology business. According to the actor, she works alongside her father.

“Her family has no connections with films, they are into tech industry, she works with her father,” he said.

Teja also revealed that his fiancée was raised in the United States and has largely stayed away from the world of celebrity and public attention.

“She was raised in USA and is totally unaware of the limelight and I liked that the most and wish to continue to keep it that way,” he revealed.

The actor said he intends to keep his wedding celebrations intimate. “I have always kept my personal life totally private and would do the same with the wedding as well. It will be an intimate wedding with just family and close friends,” he said.

Teja Sajja’s Career After Hanu-Man

Teja gained recognition with the success of Hanu-Man, which established him as a prominent name in Telugu cinema. He followed it up with Mirai, continuing his run on the big screen.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Teja is currently hosting the debut season of The Traitors Telugu, which is streaming on Prime Video.