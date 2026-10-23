'It Was Hurtful': Umar Riaz Says Brother Asim Riaz Was 'Demeaned' Amid Himanshi Khurana's Islam Conversion Row

Umar Riaz Reacts To Himanshi Khurana-Asim Riaz Row | Photo Via Instagram

Former Bigg Boss contestant Umar Riaz recently opened up about how his brother, Asim Riaz, was allegedly 'demeaned' by people after his former girlfriend, Himanshi Khurana, made claims about religious conversion during their relationship on Paras Chhabra's podcast. The remarks sparked a major controversy, with Asim subsequently denying the allegations

Umar Riaz Defends Asim Riaz Amid Himanshi Khurana's Conversion Claims

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Speaking to ETimes, Umar said that Asim addresses controversies only when he feels the need to set the record straight. He explained that when people make false claims, one may feel compelled to defend oneself, adding that Asim generally refrains from responding until the situation reaches a point where he feels, "Now I have to make my point."

He added, "Otherwise, people might assume that whatever has been said about him is true. What happened this time was really sad. Everybody came out and started demeaning him, and that was hurtful. It makes you feel that perhaps you should not make your relationship public."

Praises Asim Riaz

He shared, "Everybody goes through difficult times, but there must have been good moments in the relationship too. Why not talk about those as well? Asim is a wonderful person, and people love him."

Asim and Himanshi, who met during their stint on Bigg Boss 13, fell in love during their time on the show.

She entered the reality show as a wild card contestant and was engaged to her boyfriend Chow at that time. However, they announced their separation after nearly four years together, citing their different religious beliefs as one of the reasons behind their decision to part ways.