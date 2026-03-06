'It May Have Been Clicked Accidentally': Yami Gautam Shares Clarification About Liking A Reel Questioning Kriti Sanon's Best Actress Win

Yami Gautam / Kriti Sanon | Instagram

On Thursday, a Reddit post went viral, which claimed that Yami Gautam liked a reel questioning Kriti Sanon's Best Actress win at a recently held award function. Yami was getting trolled on social media for liking the video, and now, the Haq actress has shared a clarification about it.

She wrote on her Instagram story, "It has come to my notice that I apparently 'liked' a reel that is condescending toward another actor. We get tagged in multiple things every day, and this appeared during an award-function reference like any other tag. It isn't true and was definitely not done consciously, if anything, it may have been clicked accidentally (sic)."

Yami Gautam Says She Has Never Used Cheap PR Tactics

In her post, the actress further wrote, "Never in my life have I resorted to cheap PR tactics. I have always focused on my work and moved on. In the world of clickbait, it's tempting for even dignified social media portals to harp on this and turn it into coffee-table gossip. But I would hope they would consider that I have earned a better reputation than that. I have no PR team, have respectfully cleared my stance on entertainment award shows long ago, and remain focused on my work (sic)."

Yami Gautam Vs Kriti Sanon Award Controversy

At Zee Cine Awards 2026, which took place on Sunday, March 1, Kriti won the Best Actress award for her performance in Tere Ishk Mein. Netizens got upset with the actress winning the award, and a debate started on social media that Kriti didn't deserve to win, and either Yami Gautam for Haq or Kangana Ranaut for Emergency should have won the award.

Amid this, the Reddit post went viral, and then Yami had to share a clarification. Till now, Kriti has not shared any statement about the whole controversy.