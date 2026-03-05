 Did Yami Gautam Like A Video Questioning Kriti Sanon's Best Actress Win?
Did Yami Gautam Like A Video Questioning Kriti Sanon's Best Actress Win?

Kriti Sanon recently won the Best Actress award at an award function, and netizens have been debating whether she deserved to win or not. Many people on social media claimed that Yami Gautan deserved the award, and now, according to a Reddit post, the Haq actress has liked a reel on Instagram questioning Kriti's win.

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, March 05, 2026, 11:17 AM IST
article-image
Kriti Sanon / Yami Gautam | Instagram

Kriti Sanon won Best Actress award at the Zee Cine Awards 2026 for her performance in Tere Ishk Mein. Soon, a debate started on social media that Kriti didn't deserve the award either Yami Gautam (Haq) or Kangana Ranaut (Emergency) should have won. While there are fan wars happening on social media, a Reddit post has claimed that Yami liked a reel questioning Kriti's win.

It is a reel with a collage of two videos. In one of the videos, Kriti is seen at the award function flaunting her award, and another video has Yami talking about how she has stopped seeking validation. Check out the post below...

Yami liked this reel on instagram
by u/silverocksss in BollyBlindsNGossip
Netizens React To Reddit Post Claiming Yami Gautam Liked A Video Shading Kriti Sanon

Reacting to the post, a netizen commented, "A genuine question if aditya dhar dhurandhar wasnt such a blockbuster hit in box office would anyone really honestly be debating yami deserve the best actress for haq movie? (sic)."

Another Reddit user commented, "How insecure is yami? She has always been shading others openly (sic)." One more netizen wrote, "Yami is a far superior actor than kriti and yet not given because kriti pulled more strings and of course bhaiya might have helped too (sic)."

Awards Debate

Social media debates about awards are nothing new. Last year, when at an award function Alia Bhatt was given the Best Actress award, many people were disappointed and stated that Yami deserved awards for her performance in Article 370. And now, this year, Kriti's win is being questioned.

Zee Cine Awards were one of the first popular awards to take place this year. In the coming months, many award functions are going to happen, so it will be interesting to see which actresses and actors will win those awards.

