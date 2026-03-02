'Yami Gautam Or Kangana Ranaut Should Have Won...': Kriti Sanon Wins Best Actress Award For Tere Ishk Mein; Netizens Are Upset

Yami Gautan / Kriti Sanon / Kangana Ranaut | YouTube

The awards season has started, and one of the most popular awards, the Zee Cine Awards, took place on Sunday, March 1, 2026. At the award function, Kriti Sanon won the Best Actress award for her performance in Tere Ishk Mein. While Kriti was good in the film, netizens are not happy with the actress getting the award, as they feel Yami Gautam for Haq or Kangana Ranaut for Emergency deserved it.

Kriti's win has become a topic of discussion on Reddit. A netizen commented, "Over kangana and yami ....? Well fair enough both didn't attend ceremony so naturally one who attended would be getting it ig.... She was good too (sic)."

Another Reddit user wrote, "Best Actress should’ve been Yami Gautum for Haq (sic)." One more netizen commented, "I absolutely adore her but this is undeserved. I was just annoyed by her throughout the film, which I can't quite tell if that was intended. Yami Gautam should've won. Or even Kangana Ranaut or Tripti Dimri (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Well, Kriti's performance in Tere Ishk Mein was appreciated, but of course, critics as well as the audience praised Yami (Haq) and Kangana's (Emergency) performance more. In fact, after Haq released, there was a trend on social media where people were tweeting that Yami deserves a National Award for the movie.

This is one of the first popular awards to take place. There will be many more, so let's see who will win the Best Actress award in other award functions.

Kriti Sanon Upcoming Movies

Kriti currently has only one film that is official announced. She will be seen in Cocktail 2, which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie is slated to hit the big screens this year, but the release date is not yet announced.

She was reportedly going to star opposite Ranveer Singh in Don 3. However, the film has been put on a backburner.