'It Doesn't Care About Budgets, Locations...': Anupam Kher Turns Football Star In Imagination-Powered AI Fantasy During Ad Shoot

Anupam Kher Shares 'Made In India' Football Fantasy Online | Photo Via Instagram

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared an imaginative reflection on a unique ad shoot experience, blending real-life filming with creative visualisation. Kher revealed that he was working on a commercial in football gear against a green screen, where the task was straightforward, perform in front of the camera while post-production technology would later build the final scene. The actor also framed his post as a celebration of India-inspired creativity, calling it a “Made in India” fantasy powered by enthusiasm and imagination.

Anupam Kher Shares 'Made In India' Football Fantasy

Sharing photos on his Instagram handle, Anupam wrote, "Sometimes life imitates sports… and sometimes it takes a very Indian turn! Yesterday I was shooting for an ad in football gear against a green screen. The job was simple—stand there, perform, and let technology do the rest. But then my imagination decided to represent India in its own World Cup! Using the actual pictures shot on location, I started creating different football images."

He added that he was suddenly on a football field, charging towards the goal in an India jersey, surrounded by teammates, opponents, and a cheering crowd, "not bad for a man who was actually standing in front of a green screen a few minutes earlier." He called it the beauty of imagination, which doesn’t care about budgets, locations, or even reality.

'My Little Football Fantasy'

"It simply blows the whistle and says, “Game on!” So here’s my little football fantasy—MADE IN INDIA, powered by imagination, and played with great enthusiasm. Happy Football World Cup! May your imagination always score the winning goal," wrote Kher.

Anupam Kher Work Front

Anupam will next star in the highly anticipated sequel, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, marking his 550th film.

The original cast returns, including Anupam Kher (Khosla), Boman Irani (Khurana), Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, Tara Sharma, and Kiran Juneja, with Ravi Kishan joining as a new addition.