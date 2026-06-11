Anupam Kher Regrets Judging 'Overweight' Passenger On Flight, Reveals Lesson He Learnt From Him

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a touching story from a flight journey that left him reflecting on how quickly people form opinions about others without knowing their reality. Taking to social media on Thursday (June 11), the actor recounted an incident that took place during a flight from Goa to Mumbai.

The experience, he said, became an important reminder about kindness, empathy and the dangers of judging someone based solely on their appearance.

Sharing a photo with a fellow passenger named David, Anupam narrated how his first impression of the man turned out to be completely wrong.

In his post, the actor wrote, "Thank you, David, for the lesson! Life is full of lessons. Last week, on a flight from Goa to Mumbai, I learned one. In the picture is David. When David boarded the flight, many people looked at him because he was overweight. He came and sat across the aisle from me. In the middle of the flight, he opened his bag, took out a huge collection of chocolates and sweets, and then walked towards the washroom."

Watching the scene unfold, Anupam admitted that he immediately assumed David intended to eat the chocolates himself.

THANK YOU DAVID FOR THE LESSON! 🥹❤️

Life is full of lessons. Last week, on a flight from Goa to Mumbai, I learned one.

In the picture is David.

When David boarded the flight, many people looked at him because he was overweight. He came and sat across the aisle from me. In the… pic.twitter.com/Yw7rjm4qcu — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 11, 2026

"I exchanged a glance with the gentleman sitting next to him and said, "He shouldn't eat so much sweets and chocolates!" This was said out of concern! The gentleman smiled and replied, "Well, that's probably why he looks the way he does. A little while later, David came back, gathered all the sweets, and handed them over to the cabin crew."

The unexpected gesture surprised the actor, prompting him to strike up a conversation with David.

"I was surprised. So I told him, "I must confess, I thought you were going to eat all those chocolates yourself, and that's why you were overweight." He smiled and said, "I don't blame you for thinking like that! I have a medical condition. But I used to work with airlines, and I know what cabin crew members go through every day. So I like to bring them something sweet whenever I travel."

Moved by the interaction, Anupam reflected on the lesson he learned from the encounter.

"What an outstanding human being. And what a lesson for me. How quickly we judge people. How easily we create stories about them without knowing anything about their lives. Thank you, David, for reminding me that kindness is often hidden behind appearances, and that the best people are sometimes the ones we understand the least. I asked him for a pic! He obliged! Thank you for the lesson my friend! (sic)."

Soon after he shared the post, many social media users praised both David's thoughtful gesture and Anupam's honesty in admitting his own assumptions.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anupam Kher was last seen in Tanvi: The Great, a film that he also directed and starred in alongside Shubhangi Dutt.