Video: Anupam Kher Travels By Vande Bharat From Jaipur To Delhi, Supports PM Modi's Fuel Conservation Appeal

Veteran actor Anupam Kher extended support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal encouraging citizens to conserve fuel and adopt more sustainable habits. On Monday (May 18), he shared a video of himself travelling from Jaipur to Delhi aboard the Vande Bharat Express, calling it a small but meaningful contribution towards the larger goal of resource conservation.

Posting the self-recorded video on social media, Anupam spoke about the importance of reducing fuel consumption and making responsible choices in daily life.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s message, he said, "Namaskar friends, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the people of the country that we should all try to save petrol and diesel. Where possible, we should use public transport. We should do carpooling. We should avoid taking out our car for short distances. And in our daily lives, we should make small changes and contribute to the country. I think he is absolutely right."

Explaining why he chose to travel by train instead of taking a private vehicle or flight, the actor added, "And with that in mind, I am travelling from Jaipur to Delhi by Vande Bharat train. This is not a big sacrifice. But if we all start making small efforts, it can have a big impact."

The actor also stressed the importance of changing everyday habits in order to contribute towards sustainability. He said, "In today's world, being a responsible citizen does not just mean talking. In fact, it is important to make small changes in our habits. For example, if two people can travel in one car, then why take out two separate cars?"

Concluding his message, Anupam said, "Let's contribute as much as we can. Thank you. Jai Hind."

Along with the video, the actor posted a Hindi caption that translated to, "A small effort from my side in Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji's campaign for the country! Jai Hind!"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently made the appeal during a public gathering in Secunderabad, where he encouraged people to reduce fuel usage by relying more on public transport systems, metro services and carpooling. He also spoke about increasing the use of electric vehicles, preferring railway transport for goods movement and reducing dependence on foreign products as part of a sustainable lifestyle approach.

On the professional front, Anupam Kher is currently busy promoting his theatrical production Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane, an Anu Malik musical directed by Gajendra Ahire. The production recently opened at Mumbai’s NCPA Tata Theatre.

The actor was also recently honoured at the UK International Film Festival Flame Awards 2026, where he received the Best Supporting Actor award for Calorie.