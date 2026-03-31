'Rest In Peace To People Calling Dhurandhar 2 Propaganda': Anupam Kher Defends Ranveer Singh's Film Amid Massive Success

Anupam Kher Defends Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 | Photo Via Instagram

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2), starring Ranveer Singh, has been creating waves at the box office, crossing the Rs 1,000 crore gross mark in India within just 11 days and becoming one of the fastest films to achieve the milestone. Amid its success, several netizens have claimed that the film promotes propaganda.

Anupam Kher Defends Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who had earlier called out those labelling it as 'propaganda', once again took a dig at critics and defended the film following its massive box-office success. While speaking to reporters at the International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026, Anupam said that one must ignore people who call cinema propaganda, adding that too much energy is being spent on 'redundant' and 'irrelevant' people.

He added, "Let's instead celebrate the success of The Kashmir Files and celebrate the success of Dhurandhar."

'Rest In Peace To People Who Are Calling It Propaganda'

He added, "People are not idiots. People are not idiots that they are going to see 12 o'clock show, housefull. People who go to see the film because they like it. And I think we should say rest in peace to people who are sort of calling it a propaganda film."

Kher further stated that cinema can influence people, but it depends on the individuals sitting in the dark auditorium, adding that filmmaking is also a business like any other. He said that many people run channels as a business and not just to tell a story. However, he added that if someone goes to watch a film, they may still take something meaningful away from it.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12

Dhurandhar 2 recorded its lowest single-day collection on Day 12, earning Rs 25.30 crore across 17,614 shows in India. The total reflects a steep 62.85% drop from Day 11's Rs 68.10 crore haul. Despite the dip, the film's India net collection reached Rs 872.17 crore, while its domestic gross surged past the Rs 1,042.23 crore mark overall.