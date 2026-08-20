'Isse Dhokha Dega Toh Bheek Maangega': Govinda Once Revealed His Mother’s Warning About 'Ghar Ki Laxmi' Sunita Ahuja - Video

Amid the ongoing attention around Govinda and Sunita Ahuja ’s marriage, an old interview featuring the couple has resurfaced online. In the clip, Govinda recalled a strong warning from his late mother about his relationship with Sunita, saying she had cautioned him against ever betraying or leaving his wife.

The old interview has resurfaced after Sunita recently withdrew her divorce petition against the actor. Govinda and Sunita, who have been married for nearly four decades, have faced intense speculation about their relationship in recent months.

Govinda recalled his mother’s warning

In the old interview, Govinda spoke about the advice his mother had given him regarding Sunita. Recalling her words, he said, “Unhone mujhe bola ki agar tune isse dhokha diya toh tu bheekh mangega (She told me that if you ditch her or betray her, then you will beg for your living)."

This left Sunita, who was sitting beside him, in splits.

Govinda also spoke about the affection his mother had for Sunita and described the latter as an important part of their family. He said, “My mom used to call her the Laxmi of our house, and it is true as well because since the day she entered my house and my life, we have never looked back."

Sunita’s divorce case and recent court visit

Sunita and Govinda’s marriage has been under public scrutiny following reports that she had filed for divorce in December 2024. According to a Hindustan Times report, the petition was filed under the Hindu Marriage Act and cited allegations including adultery, cruelty and desertion.

However, Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha recently confirmed that Sunita had withdrawn the divorce case. He also said that the couple were now doing well.

Speaking about the development, Sinha said, “Sab log darr kyu rahe hai. Sunita ji ne apna case wapas liya hai. Yeh toh khush hone ki baat hai."

He further addressed Sunita’s visibly angry appearance outside the family court and said, “Woh itne gusse mein nazar aayi toh sabko laga hoga kuch problem hui, par ab sab theek hai dono mein."

Sunita’s comments on Govinda’s rumoured relationship

The couple’s relationship has also attracted attention following Govinda’s recent appearance with his Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar.

Reacting to the two being seen together, Sunita said, “Picture banna bhi toh chahiye. Promotion hota hai picture banne ke baad. Kya bolne ka… Beti ki umar ki ladki ko leke ghum raha hai, sharam toh aana chahiye thoda isko. Aur standard toh hona chahiye. Tumhara sugar daddy itna ameer hai, kapde toh dhang ke pehno. Humlog ko dekho kya style mein chalte hai. Very bad, he’s lost his mind."