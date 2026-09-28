'Iss Adhure Dil Ko Kisi Ne...': Social Media Influencer Nidhi Tiwari's LAST Post Goes Viral After Her Death By Suicide In Madhya Pradesh

Nidhi Tiwari's Last Facebook Post Resurfaces After Her Death | Photo Via Facebook

Social media influencer Nidhi Tiwari died by suicide by hanging in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, at the age of 30. While the exact reason behind the drastic step remains unknown, she had previously won the Miss Pretty India title in 2024 and aspired to enter the film industry.

Nidhi Tiwari's Final Facebook Post Resurfaces After Her Death

After her death, Nidhi's post on self-love went viral. In her last Facebook post, she wrote: "Is adhure dil ko kisi ne पूरा नहीं kiya maine khud se pura kar diya isliye kaha jata hai khud se pyar karo kisi aur se nahin khud mein khud ko talash karo kisi aur mei aakhir kab tak talasho ge khud ko."

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