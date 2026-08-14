'If I Encourage That...': Yash Explains Why He Chose Not To Attend 25-Year-Old Fan's Funeral After His Suicide Despite Last Wish- VIDEO

Yash Explains Why He Skipped Funeral Of Fan Who Died By Suicide | Photo By Ashwini Sawant

Kannada actor Yash has opened up about his decision not to attend the funeral of a 25-year-old fan who died by suicide in 2021. The fan, Ramakrishna, was a supporter of Yash as well as former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. According to reports, a note left behind by Ramakrishna described his life as a failure and mentioned a final wish: that Siddaramaiah and Yash attend his funeral.

Yash On Not Attending Fan's Funeral Who Died By Suicide

While Siddaramaiah attended the funeral, Yash chose not to. Years later, the actor explained the reasoning behind his decision, saying he was concerned that attending could unintentionally encourage others to view suicide as a way of attracting attention or gaining a response from someone they admire.

On Aap Ki Adalat, Yash said, "Mujhe laga agar mein karunga, toh bohot logon ko yeh lag sakta hai ki aise karne se aa jayega. Woh mindset wrong hai. Uska marne ke baad uska funeral mein jaake, kya milega? If I encourage that... I don't know; that was my thought. I am sad; I felt bad. But agar mein jaake woh karunga toh aur bohot saare log kar sakte hain. I don't think that is..."

Check out the video:

Superstar #Yash On Fan, who get Sui**de so That Yash Should Come On His Funeral😱👀.

Very Logical and Mature Answer By Yash❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥. pic.twitter.com/MXka5lnSis — Movies Buster (@buster_movies) August 14, 2026

'Yeh Cheez Ko Encourage Karna...'

Yash further said that he would be willing to meet or support fans who achieve something positive in life and specifically seek him out for that reason.

The actor stressed that he did not want to encourage behaviour that could potentially influence others to harm themselves and the decision was therefore not about ignoring his fan's loss, but about avoiding what he believed could send a harmful message.

About Fan's Death

Ramakrishna was found dead at his home in Kodidoddi village in Mandya district. Police subsequently investigated the circumstances surrounding his death. According to reports, a note left behind by Ramakrishna described his life as a failure and mentioned a final wish: that Siddaramaiah and Yash attend his funeral.

Work Front

Yash will next be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth. The film, which has faced multiple delays, is finally set to hit theatres on August 26.

Yash also has Ramayana: Part 1 and Ramayana: Part 2 in his upcoming lineup, in which he will portray the character of Ravana.