'Iska Matlab Shahid Kapoor Bhi Spy Hai?': Meme Frenzy Erupts After Same Mumbai Road Appears In Cocktail 2 & Dhurandhar—WATCH Viral Video

Dhurandhar Fans Spot Familiar Mumbai Road In Cocktail 2 | Photo Via Instagram

Dhurandhar is trending again on social media following the release of Cocktail 2, after netizens spotted the same Mumbai road featured in both films, including a high-octane fight sequence from Dhurandhar in which Ranveer Singh's character, Hamza, attacks Akshaye Khanna's Rehman Dakait before killing him. The observation quickly went viral, sparking memes, debates, and the now-trending phrase 'Peak Detailing,' with several users joking about how Dhurandhar has now 'spoiled' the audience.

Netizens Find Dhurandhar Connection In Cocktail 2 Scene

However, the same road has been used in several films and even television shows before Dhurandhar. Interestingly, the buzz also reflects how strongly the Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar sequence has stayed in people's minds, with viewers quickly recognising and associating even familiar backdrops with the film’s standout action moments.

Netizens React

A user commented, "Ab har movie me Dhurandhar ki details dhundti hui public." Another wrote, "Dhurandhar has spoilt us now, no movie is good enough." A third user simply said,"Peak detailing."

"Ab toh hum dusri movies me bhi peak detailing dhundh rahe hai," read another comment. Another user added, "Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar."

"Iska matlab Shahid bhi spy hai," one user joked.

About Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2, starring Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna, was released on June 19. The film is a sequel to the 2012 romantic comedy Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty

Cocktail 2 Review

The Free Press Journal gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "Cocktail 2 looks great, sounds good and has a star performer in Kriti. But a predictable story, weak chemistry and lack of emotional connection stop it from becoming memorable. It's a one-time watch at best."