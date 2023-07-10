Ishq-E-Nadaan Actor Suhail Nayyar: The Film Industry Has Taught Me Humility

Courtesy the OTT evolution, the world is watching more of Suhail Nayyar. Following the success of his last digital release, Jee Karda, the actor will be next seen in the romance anthology Ishq-E-Nadaan, which sees him play one of the romantic leads in a story revolving around three couples and their romantic prospects. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat.

Sharing his perspective about love in the present times, Suhail shares, “I have never felt that there is anything lacking in terms of love in today’s day and age. I feel that we have a lot of avenues and the mode of expression and communication are there in plenty. We communicate in emojis. I communicate in memes, but as long as you can put your thoughts across, that’s all that matters.”

When asked why he agreed to act in Ishq-E-Nadaan, he replies, “Ishq-E-Nadaan is a very sweet love story. It’s about three different couples or six strangers who meet and fall for each other, by accident. It’s a very sweet slice-of-life story about their lives. I had never done something like this in the past and I always try to look at and play characters with different motivations and layers.”

Suhail is cast opposite Shriya Pilgaonkar in Ishq-E-Nadaan. In Jee Karda, he shared screen space with Tamannaah Bhatia. When asked about the common attribute that makes him admire his co-stars, Suhail gushes, “The stature that Tamannaah commands is huge. But, both she and Shriya are very giving as co-actors. So, they never try to tell you what to do and what not to. Instead, they play on your strengths. So, your job becomes easier. Working with good co-actors is the most important factor for me. When you’re acting, you listen to one another and react. So, I have to say, I’ve really lucked out. Whether it’s Tamannaah or Shriya or with Sonakshi Sinha, with whom I'm working with in my next film. I must have done something right to be able to get an opportunity to work with such fine actresses.”

Instagram: Suhail Nayyar

On a concluding note, the actor believes that he is here to do his best and is very grateful for the opportunities received, so far. “What I’d really like to credit our industry for is how it has taught humility to me. That you can make a difference in the lives of many, just through your work. I think it’s divine intervention. I’ve been really blessed that I was chosen to do this job,” he signs off.

Ishq-E-Nadaan will premiere on Jio Cinema from July 14 onwards.

