Isha Malviya Opens Up About Love & Modern-Day Relationships, Says 'My Heart Is Old School' | FPJ Exclusive | FPJ Showbiz

In a generation where love is often accompanied by labels such as situationships, ghosting and talking stages, does old-school romance still have a place? For Isha Malviya, the answer appears to lie somewhere between the evolving rules of modern dating and the timeless emotions that make people fall in love. The actress belongs to Gen Z, a generation that has witnessed changing relationship dynamics, but when it comes to matters of the heart, she identifies with a more old-school approach.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Isha opened up about what love means to her, how she views the different ways people navigate relationships today, and why, despite changing times and generations, love remains a universal emotion. The actress also spoke about her upcoming film 'Tum Mere Ho', co-starring Gurmeet Choudhary, and how the film aims to bring the intensity of romance back to the big screen.

Isha believes that while Gen Z may approach relationships differently, love remains a universal emotion, and she personally identifies with the old-school approach to romance. “Even among Gen Z, there are different categories of people. Let me be very honest. I was born after 2000 but when it comes to love, my heart is old school. There are many girls and boys like me who still carry that emotion of love within them. Then there is another set of people who are adapting to the evolving world and changing generations.

They have little control over it and are simply going with the flow. They keep moving from one city to another, meet people they like, get into situationships, and let things unfold. But even though these are two very different sets of people, there is one thing they have in common, and that is love. Love is a feeling that you cannot avoid, even if you want to. Everything starts with love. You start liking someone, and eventually, you fall in love. So, even liking someone is a form of love,” the actress said.

Isha says 'Tum Mere Ho' aims to bring uncomplicated romance and the emotional intensity of love back to mainstream cinema, offering audiences a simple love story amid increasingly twist-filled narratives. She shared, “I think we have brought a certain flavour of that emotion back into cinema, and not just a little bit of it, but a great deal of it. The intensity of love is back. As someone who belongs to Gen Z, I used to watch films and wonder why I wasn’t getting to see a normal, simple romantic movie.

Every time I watched a film, there were so many twists and turns. We respect the effort that goes into making films, and we understand that it takes a lot of time to bring everything together and get it in sync. But at the same time, we must also understand what audiences want to watch. I think that is one of the strong points of our film and you could say that this emotion is the highlight of Tum Mere Ho. The film is all about that intensity and that love.”