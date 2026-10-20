Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Name Their Second Daughter Devi Padukone Singh; Share Super Cute Family Picture

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Name Their Second Daughter Devi Padukone Singh | Instagram

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were blessed with their second daughter on September 19, 2026. On the auspicious day of Dussehra, the couple took to Instagram to reveal their second daughter's name. They have named her Devi Padukone Singh. Ranveer and Deepika shared a super cute family picture with Dua and Devi, and captioned the post, "Of Love & Abundance… 🧿 Devi Padukone Singh | देवी पादुकोण सिंह (sic)."

Check out the post below...

Fans react to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's daughter's name

Reacting to the name, a fan commented, "My DeepVeer heart is SO FULL! 🥹❤️ Watching your beautiful love grow into this precious family is the sweetest thing ever. May Dua and Devi always be your greatest blessings, and may your little family be blessed with a lifetime of love and happiness (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Dua and Devi, two beautiful blessings in one family (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Oh my sweetheart, the fact she was born on Radha Ashtami and her name is Devi!!! (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Netizens welcome the name Devi

Ranveer and Deepika were trolled a lot when the couple named their first daughter Dua. However, the netizens are quite happy now as they have named their second daughter Devi.

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone movies

Talking about their films, Ranveer will next be seen in Pralay, which is currently in production. Meanwhile, Deepika's next release will be King, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The film is slated to release on December 24, 2026.

Deepika also has Raaka lined up, which is directed by Atlee and stars Allu Arjun as the male lead. The release date of the film has not yet been announced.

We are sure Ranveer and Deepika's fans are excited to watch their upcoming movies.