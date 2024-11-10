Isha Koppikar Reveals Husband Timmy Narang's 'Irresponsible' Divorce Announcement Bothered Her: 'Was A Blunder'

Actress Isha Koppikar recently opened up on her divorce with husband-hotelier Timmy Narang. The couple, who tied the knot in November 2009, got divorce in November 2023 after 14 years of marriage and later moved out of the Narang House in Pali Hill, Bandra in Mumbai. The actress mentioned that she experienced fear at the start of her divorce phase.

Speaking to ETimes, Isha said that she was unsure how to restart her life as she moved out with her 10-year-old daughter, Rianna, who had grown up in a familiar environment, and being a mother, she wanted to give her something that would be conducive to her growth.

"After all, from the time she was born, she lived in a huge home with all the amenities. I didn’t know how to restart, but I had faith in the supreme power. Rianna and I are extremely positive people, and hereon, I know it will only get better," added the actress.

Furthermore, she shared that how her husband Timmy announced the divorce was 'irresponsible,' which bothered her as she was not ready for it. "I wanted Rianna to accept it slowly. I wanted to bring it up with her in a different way, but before that, he spoke about it. He later agreed that it was a blunder and apologised for it," she said.

The actress shared that it would have been easy for her to not grant Timmy a divorce, but that would have gone against her values, especially since they had separated amicably. "It was very tough for me. I wanted some answers, which I got from the universe. I’m very spiritual. What’s the point of being together and then bickering and fighting constantly? After all, when something stagnates, it stinks… even water. I think life is about flowing freely,” she shared.

"Right now, I am only thinking about work. I am back in the game. I have been out there meeting people. For a long time, people didn’t even know that I wanted to work because, unfortunately, in this industry, they think the minute you are married to an industrialist, you don’t want to work. So now, I’m actually going to offices and meeting directors, and I’m getting a fabulous response. I am focused and I will work hard," concluded Isha.